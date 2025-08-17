SI

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 17

Iain MacMillan

Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream are road favorites against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.
Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream are road favorites against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Dream have climbed up 21-12 on the season and are now in contention for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. A six-game win streak was snapped on August 15 by the Seattle Storm, so they'll look to get back in the win column on Sunday when they take on the Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries are riding a four-game win streak, but those wins came against some of the weakest teams in the league, including the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun. Can they keep things going against much tougher competition in the Dream?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Dream vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Dream -5.5 (-110)
  • Valkyries +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Dream -250
  • Valkyries +205

Total

  • 154 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dream vs. Valkyries How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, August 17
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Chase Center
  • How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
  • Dream record: 21-12
  • Valkyries record: 18-15

Dream vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

  • Jordin Canada, G - Out

Valkyries Injury Report

  • Kayla Thornton, F - Out for Season

Dream vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Allisha Greay is coming off a tough performance against the Storm, where she scored just 12 points while shooting 33.3% from the field. I'm going to bet on her to go under his points total once again when she takes on one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA in the Valkyries, who rank third in defensive rating at 99.4.

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

This game seems like an obvious spot to bet the UNDER. The Dream and the Valkyries rank 12th and 13th in the WNBA in pace. On top of the slow pace, both squads are amongst the best defensive teams in the league, ranking third and fourth in defensive rating.

Slow pace and strong defense generally equals a low-scoring game. The last time these two teams faced each other, a total of just 152 combined points were scored. If we have another 152-point game on Sunday, the UNDER will be a winning bet.

Pick: UNDER 154 (-110) via FanDuel

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting