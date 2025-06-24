Dream vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
The Atlanta Dream have been one of the better stories in the WNBA this season, as they’re already 10-4 and looking much better than they did last season when they earned the last playoff spot in the conference.
Atlanta is a perfect 3-0 against the Western Conference in 2024, and it’ll look to extend that record on Tuesday against the Dallas Wings.
The Dream already have an eight-point win at home against Dallas under their belt, and they’re favored by 8.5 points against Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, and company on Tuesday night.
Dallas is coming off an overtime loss to the Washington Mystics on Sunday, dropping it to 3-12 in the 2025 season. This isn’t an easy matchup to bounce back in either, as the Dream enter Tuesday’s game with the top offense in the W, led by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and more for Tuesday’s matchup.
Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream -8.5 (-115)
- Wings +8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Dream: -410
- Wings: +320
Total
- 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 10-4
- Wings record: 3-12
Dream vs. Wings Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Wings Injury Report
- DiJonai Carrington – day-to-day
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Tyasha Harris – out
- Teaira McCowan – out
- Luisa Geiselsoder – out
Dream vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m expecting a big game out of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft:
On Sunday, Bueckers had yet another 20-point game in a loss to the Washington Mystics, pushing her season average to 18.2 points per game.
The former UConn star has been efficient in her opportunities, shooting 46.3 percent from the field (32.4 percent from 3), and she’s really taken on a bigger role as a scorer since returning from concussion protocol.
Over her last five games, Bueckers is averaging 22.4 points per game while shooting 17.8 shots per game. She’s taken at least 16 shots in each of those matchups, scoring 20 or more points in four of the five games.
Atlanta is just seventh in the WNBA in defensive rating, so I don’t mind this matchup for Bueckers, especially if her shot volume stays the same. She’s scored 19 or more points in six of her 11 games in her rookie season.
Dream vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Dallas has been extremely tough to trust against the spread this season, going 6-9 through its first 15 games.
Now, with Siegrist, McCowan, Harris, and potentially Carrington out of the lineup, the Wings are running out of quality rotation players to help dig them out of this hole in the standings.
Atlanta, on the other hand, is 9-5 against the spread this season and an impressive 10-4 overall (including a 3-0 record against the Western Conference).
The Dream have the No. 1 offensive rating in the WNBA this season, which could end up being a massive issue for Dallas (11th in defensive rating). The Wings also have a net rating that is more than 14 points per 100 possessions worse than the Dream in the 2025 season.
Even if Bueckers has a big game, I have a hard time trusting Dallas to cover because of its defense. Plus, the Wings are just 1-5 at home, so bettors shouldn’t expect an upset on Tuesday night.
Pick: Dream -8.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
