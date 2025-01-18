Duke vs. Boston College Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, January 18th
Duke is the clear front runner in the ACC, and also is looking like the best team in the country at this point.
The Blue Devils are getting an all-time season from freshman Cooper Flagg that has propelled the team to be the betting favorite to win the National Championship heading into Saturday’s action and laying north of 20 points against an ACC foe.
The Blue Devils are in Chestnut Hill on Saturday to take on Boston College in what is a lopsided point spread. However, I’m eyeing the total in this primetime showdown.
Duke vs. Boston College Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Duke: -23.5 (-105)
- Boston College: +23.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Duke: -10000
- Boston College: +2200
Total: 137.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Duke vs. Boston College How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 15-2
- Boston College Record: 9-8
Duke vs. Boston College Key Players to Watch
Duke
Cooper Flagg: Flagg has backed up his lofty expectations already in his freshman season, leading Duke in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. The overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA Draft, Flagg has improved with every passing game and is viewed by many as the best player in the country.
Boston College
Donald Hand: The sophomore guard has taken full advantage of the increased role this season, leading the Eagles in scoring this season and has been in good form in ACC play. He is shooting 40% from beyond the arc in league play while maintaining a high free throw rate as the Eagles sputter elsewhere on offense. To pull a titanic upset, BC will need Hand to have a big scoring night.
Duke vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
Duke’s defense is elite across the board. There aren’t many avenues to success for the opposition, especially on the interior where the frontcourt of Flagg and Khaman Maluach make it nearly impossible to score – the Blue Devils are second in the country in two-point field goal percentage allowed.
So, I’m not counting on much from the BC side in this one. The Eagles are struggling to do much on offense, posting the second lowest three-point rate in ACC play, but are shooting the lowest in the conference on twos at 43%. Further, the team is turning it over at the highest rate in the country. Overall, this offense has been among the worst in the league.
That leads me to the under in this game. I do believe that while Duke will win with margin, the team is due to come back to Earth a bit on its shooting. The team ranks second in three-point rate in ACC play and are hitting on 40% of them. Overall, the team has a near-62% effective field goal percentage, but the BC defense does a fine job of running teams off the three-point line, allowing the lowest three-point rate in the ACC.
Neither team plays particularly fast, both below the national average in KenPom’s adjusted tempo metric, so if this game revolves around Duke taking more two’s than expected, this game can go under in a game that should feature extended garbage time.
PICK: UNDER 137.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.