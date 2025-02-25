Duke vs. Miami Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Feb. 25
The best team in the ACC will take on the worst team on Tuesday night when the No. 2 ranked Duke Blue Devils take on the Miami Hurricanes.
Duke blew past the Hurricanes in their first meeting on January 14, beating them by a final score of 89-54. Miami has had a rough 2025-25 campaign, winning just two conference games to date. Do they have any chance of keeping things close against Duke tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Duke vs. Miami Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Duke -22.5 (-102)
- Miami +22.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Duke -8000
- Miami +2000
Total
- 149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Duke vs. Miami How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Watsco Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 24-3 (15-1 Conference)
- Miami Record: 6-21 (2-14 Conference)
Duke vs. Miami Key Players to Watch
Duke Blue Devils
Cooper Flagg: Any time Duke is on a basketball court, Cooper Flagg is the player to watch. He's the betting favorite to win the Wooden Award and has lived up to expectations every step of the way this season. He leads Duke in points (19.5), rebounds (7.70), assists (4.0), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.1).
Miami Hurricanes
Lynn Kidd: The only player who had any level of success against Duke the last time these two teams played was Lynn Kidd. He scored 20 points, going 10-of-17 from the field. If Miami wants to keep this game within striking range, Kidd having another solid performance is going to be key.
Duke vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
Instead of trying to pick which side to back with an inflated point spread, I'm going to take the OVER instead. The last time these two teams met, Miami scored just 54 points and there were still 143 total points scored. I expect the Canes to put up a bit more of a respectable offensive effort on Tuesday night, which should be enough to put this total over the top.
You can say a lot of bad things about the Hurricanes, but Miami still ranks inside the top 100 in the country in effective field goal percentage at 52.6%, including 55.8% on their home court. Defensively, they remain one of the worst teams in college basketball, ranking 356th in defensive efficiency.
Good offense, horrific defense, and an opponent that can match their pace seem like a solid spot to bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 149.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
