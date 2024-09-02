Duke vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Duke and Northwestern meet in Friday night football action as each team looks to continue building on stellar 2023.
Both teams nabbed wins in Week 1 as home favorites, but now face fellow Power Four opponents in hopes of moving closer towards bowl eligibility for a second straight season. Can Northwestern move to 2-0 at home, or will new head coach of the Blue Devils Manny Diaz notch a road win in his first try?
Here's our betting preview for Friday night's action.
Duke vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Duke: +3 (-110)
- Northwestern: -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Duke: +122
- Northwestern: -150
Total: 39.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Duke vs. Northwestern How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Duke Record: 1-0
- Northwestern Record: 1-0
Duke vs. Northwestern Key Players to Watch
Duke
Maalik Murphy: Murphy’s numbers looked decent in the team’s opening win against Elon, completing 26 of 40 passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The offense stalled at times, but Murphy is adjusting to a new offense under Jonathan Brewer’s air raid principles, so we’ll see how he continues to progress.
Northwestern
Mike Wright: The Vanderbilt transfer passed for 178 yards and added a game high 65 on the ground with a rushing touchdown en route to the Wildcats opening week win. It’s worth noting that the Wildcats only scored 13 points against an elite Group of Five defense in Miami (Ohio), we’ll see how he handles an aggressive Manny Diaz-led Duke defense.
Duke vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
Northwestern is playing at its practice stadium as it renovates its old stadium, Ryan Field. It’s notable because the practice field is right on the water and the wind appears to be playing a significant role in how teams can move the ball.
Duke is running an air-raid offense that features a heavy focus on throwing the ball. While it may be short timing based routes, the Blue Devils passing game may sputter in unfriendly conditions.
Meanwhile, Northwestern will employ a run-heavy scheme with Wright being a threat to run and pass. The Duke defense is replacing two of its best pass rushers as well as two of its top tacklers, which can struggle to hold up against a physical Northwestern offensive line.
This game may be a slog, the total is below 40 already, but I’m going to side with the small home favorite to handle the tricky elements and knock off a new-look Duke team.
PICK: Northwestern ML (-150)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.