Duke vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 17
Two of the best teams in the ACC face off in a women’s college basketball matchup on Monday night.
Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are looking to extend their winning streak to 18 games (they are a perfect 13-0 in ACC play) when they host the Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-2).
Duke has won three games in a row, moving to No. 11 in the country. With NC State losing to North Carolina on Sunday, Duke has a chance to move into a tie in the ACC standings at 12-2 with an upset win over Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish have arguably the best guard duo in the country in Hidalgo and Miles, and they have four players in total averaging double-digit points per game.
Oddsmakers have set Notre Dame as a sizable favorite at home, where it is a perfect 12-0 this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Duke +8.5 (-110)
- Notre Dame -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Duke: +320
- Notre Dame: -410
Total
- 139.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Duke vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 17
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke record: 20-5
- Notre Dame record: 22-2
Duke vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Duke Blue Devils
- Toby Fournier, Forward – 13.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 0.3 APG, 1.2 BPG
Freshman forward Toby Fournier comes off the bench for Kara Lawson’s squad, but she’s a rising star in women’s college basketball. Fournier leads this Duke team in scoring despite playing less than 20 minutes per game.
The freshman has scored in double figures in four games in a row, including two 20-plus point performances in Duke wins.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Hannah Hidalgo, Guard – 25.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 4.1 SPG
Arguably the best guard in the country, Hidalgo can score at will and is shooting an impressive 49.0 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3.
On top of that, she’s a menace in the passing lanes, averaging an ACC-best 4.1 steals per game. The Blue Devils have to focus on slowing her and Miles down, which is easier said than done.
Hidalgo only has three games this season where she’s failed to reach 20 points.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
This is the first matchup for the Fighting Irish against a ranked opponent since Jan. 16 when they played the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and won by 15 at home.
Duke is one of the better teams in the country, but I’m worried about it keeping up against this vaunted Notre Dame offense.
Hidalgo and Miles always keep the game going at their pace, and the two All-American caliber guards are a steadying presence for the rest of this Notre Dame roster. The Fighting Irish have been dominant at home while Duke is just 7-5 on the road in the 2024-25 season.
Ultimately, this Notre Dame offense (No. 2 in field goal percentage and No. 1 in 3-point percentage) is going to be too much for Duke to overcome.
The Blue Devils are 37th in points per game – a solid mark – but can they compete with a Notre Dame team that is averaging nearly a 30-point margin of victory this season?
I’m not sold on it. Notre Dame should cover and remain undefeated at home.
Pick: Notre Dame -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
