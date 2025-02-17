Duke vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds, Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 17
Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils are riding high after a blowout win over Stanford on Saturday as they head into another ACC matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday night.
Virginia (13-12) is just 6-8 in ACC play, but it enters this matchup with Duke on a three-game winning streak. While the Cavaliers would likely need to win out and have a deep ACC Tournament run to make the NCAA Tournament, they could bolster their resume if they upset the No. 3 team in the country.
Oddsmakers don’t see that happening though, setting Duke as a massive 14.5-point favorite tonight. The Blue Devils have just one loss in ACC play and three overall, putting them in the conversation for a No. 1 seed this March.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Duke vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Duke -14.5 (-115)
- Virginia +14.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Duke: -1000
- Virginia: +650
Total
- 131.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Duke vs. Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke record: 22-3
- Virginia record: 13-12
Duke vs. Virginia Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Duke Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Cooper Flagg 7+ Rebounds (+115)
This could be a big game for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg on the glass. Virginia has allowed 807 opponent rebounds this season – 34th-most in the country – and it ranks just 353rd in total rebounding this season.
Flagg enters this game averaging 7.5 boards per game, although he has failed to reach seven in each of his last four matchups. Against a Virginia team that plays at one of the slowest paces in college basketball, there may not be a ton of chances for Flagg on the glass, but the Cavaliers are outside the top-100 in offensive rating, meaning there should still be plenty of misses.
I love getting Flagg at plus money in this prop.
Virginia Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Isaac McKneely 12+ Points (-125)
The Virginia guard has been red hot from beyond the arc this season, shooting 41.7 percent, and he’s picked up at least 12 points in six of his last seven games.
In the 2024-25 season, McKneely is averaging 13.7 points per game, and he’s come on strong over this seven-game stretch, averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from 3. He’s also attempting 9.9 3s per game in that stretch, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Duke vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
Virginia is playing better as of late, winning five of its last seven games, and it’s cleared 70 points in six of those contests.
So, I think this total may be a little low – even though the Cavaliers play at one of the slowest paces in the nation.
Duke is No. 3 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom, and the Blue Devils have cleared 131.5 combined points in six consecutive games.
Even if Virginia tries to slow this game down to limit the high-flying Duke offense, the Blue Devils are an elite shooting team, ranking in the top-25 in the country in 3-point and 2-point percentage.
Virginia is going to rely on McKneely from deep to pace the offense, and the Cavaliers are an elite 3-point shooting team, ranking 29th in 3-point percentage this season. So, if they fall behind big, I think they’ll be able to make some sort of impact from beyond the arc.
This total is indicative with many that we see for this slow-paced Virginia team, but it has been scoring at a higher rate and is at home tonight. While I am cautious about laying the points, I do think we see a game that ticks up into the 70s on Monday.
Pick: OVER 131.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
