Eagles' Super Bowl Odds Following Major Trade for Pass Rusher Jaelan Phillips
The Philadelphia Eagles were on the bye in Week 9, but it hasn't stopped them from improving their roster -- and their chances at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philly is trading a 2026 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins i exchange for pass rusher Jaelan Phillips. A former first-round pick, Phillips is in the final season of his contract, but he's having arguably his best season as a pro.
The move hasn't pushed the Eagles up in the odds to win the Super Bowl, but at 6-2 they remain +1000 to win back-to-back titles this season. Only the Green Bay Packers (+950), Detroit Lions (+900) and Los Angeles Rams (+850) have better odds to win it all amongst NFC teams.
Phillips has dealt with a ton of health issues in his NFL career, playing in just eight games in the 2023 season and four games in the 2024 season. However, he's been healthy in the 2025 campaign and making an impact for a Miami defense that has very few bright spots.
This season, Phillips has three sacks, 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in nine games. He should help improve an Eagles pass rush that is just 24th in the NFL in sack percentage so far this season.
Philadelphia currently has the No. 1 seed in the NFC, as it has wins over Tampa Bay and Los Angeles to keep it ahead in the tiebreakers. The Eagles will come out of the bye in Week 10 to face the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, a matchup that could ultimately decide who lands the top seed in the NFC.
Philly has opened up as a underdog in the odds for that game, but it's possible that the addition of Phillips could bolster this defense on Monday night and down the stretch of the regular season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.