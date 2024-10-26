Eagles vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Time to Buy Stock in Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals will face-off in an intriguing interconference showdown in NFL Week 8 action.
The Bengals are doing their best to get back in the playoff picture in the AFC while the Eagles are still trying to prove to people that they should be looked at as legitimate contenders in the NFC. Whichever team comes out on top on Sunday will gain a lot of traction in the court of public opinion.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Eagles vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-105)
- Bengals -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles +120
- Bengals -145
Total
- OVER 48 (-110)
- UNDER 48 (-110)
The spread has remained steady throughout the week and depending on how you want to bet it, be sure to shop around. BetMGM has the Bengals set as 2.5-point favorites but if you want the field goal with the Eagles, DraftKings has Philadelphia at +3 at -118 odds. The total for this game has increased half a point from 47.5 to 48.0.
Eagles vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the Eagles to not only cover this spread but potentially win the game outright.
I envision the Eagles being able to run the ball all over this Bengals defense. We have seen them already this year run the ball play after play if it continues to work, including their Week 7 game against the Giants when they ran the ball on 69.23% of plays.
The Bengals rank 30th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate, while the Eagles rank fourth and 10th for the offensive side of those two statistics. They're also averaging 5.0 yards per carry, the seventh-best mark in the NFL.
It's also worth noting the Philadelphia defense may have figured something out. After a bad first few weeks of the NFL, they're now leading the NFL in opponent yards per play over their last three games at just 4.4. I'll take the field goal with the Eagles.
In terms of the total, based on how much better the Eagles defense has been playing and how I expect them to keep the ball on the ground offensively, I expect the clock to be drained in this game and it staying UNDER the total.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 20, Bengals 18
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
