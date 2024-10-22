Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals are two teams who got off to a relatively slow start to the season but are now finding some momentum as we get into the middle part of the 2024 campaign.
Both teams are coming into this game on a two-game win streak and whoever comes out on top on will be firmly back in the hunt for a postseason berth.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this interconference showdown.
Eagles vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-105)
- Bengals -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles +130
- Bengals -155
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Eagles vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Eagles Record: 4-2
- Bengals Record: 3-4
Eagles vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Eagles are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Eagles' last five games
- Eagles are 0-10 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Bengals
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Eagles' last eight road games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Bengals' last six home games
- Bengals are 11-1 straight up in their last 12 games vs. NFC opponents
Eagles vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Byron Young, DT - Questionable
- Eli Ricks, CB - Questionable
- Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
- Zack Baun, LB - Questionable
- Mekhi Becton, OT - Questionable
Bengals Injury Report
- Orlando Brown Jr., OT - Questionable
- Geno Stone, S - Questionable
Eagles vs. Bengals Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Brown: It's clear how much better this Eagles offense is when A.J. Brown is healthy and in the lineup. He's averaging 108.0 yards per game in the three contests he's been healthy for along with hauling in 16 receptions and three for a touchdown. The Eagles offense is starting to find its stride.
Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown: The Bengals' are starting to give Chase Brown more and more carries and for good reason. He's averaging 5.0 yards per carry on 66 rushes this season, 1.7 yards more per carry than Zack Moss. The Bengals' offense is better off leaning on Brown instead of Moss at running back.
Eagles vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
Now is the time to invest in the Philadelphia Eagles. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I envision the Eagles being able to run the ball all over this Bengals defense. We have seen them already this year run the ball play after play if it continues to work, including their Week 7 game against the Giants when they ran the ball on 69.23% of plays.
The Bengals rank 30th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate, while the Eagles rank fourth and 10th for the offensive side of those two statistics. They're also averaging 5.0 yards per carry, the seventh-best mark in the NFL.
It's also worth noting the Philadelphia defense may have figured something out. After a bad first few weeks of the NFL, they're now leading the NFL in opponent yards per play over their last three games at just 4.4. I'll take the field goal with the Eagles.
Pick: Eagles +3 (-118)
