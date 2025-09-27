Eagles vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4
The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off in a battle between two undefeated 3-0 teams.
This is one of the best games set to take place on Sunday afternoon in what's a game between two likely division winners. If you want to place a few extra bets on this NFC showdown, I have a few player prop bets that I'm locked in on that I'm going to break down in this article.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-113) via DraftKings
- Baker Mayfield OVER 15.5 Rushing Yards (-116) via DraftKings
- Rachaad White Anytime Touchdown (+390) via FanDuel
Saquon Barkley UNDER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' run defense has been dominant to start the season. Through the first three weeks, they've shut down running backs like Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall, and they now rank first in opponent rush EPA, second in opponent rush success rate, and allow just 3.6 yards per carry.
This weekend, they'll face Saquon Barkley, who has gone over 60 yards just once in three games this season while averaging only 3.3 yards per carry.
Baker Mayfield OVER 15.5 Rushing Yards (-116)
With his receiving core banged up in this game, Baker Mayfield is going to have no choice but to take off with his legs. He has run more often than normal so far in 2025, racking up 33+ yards in all three games so far this season. It surprises me that his rushing yards total is set at just 15.5 for this game on Sunday.
Rachaad White Anytime Touchdown (+390)
Bucky Irving is the clear No. 1 running back for the Buccaneers, but let's not forget about Rachaad White. He has played around 25% of offensive snaps each game this season, and he has been significantly involved in the passing game. That makes him a fascinating option at +390 odds to find the end zone for the second time this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
