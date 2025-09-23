Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles have both gotten off to 3-0 starts to their seasons, but someone's "0" has gotta go as the new teams will meet in Week 4 action in Florida.
The two teams are significant favorites to win their respective divisions, and this could end up being a preview of a playoff showdown this postseason. Let's lock in on this matchup and place a couple of bets. First, let's take a look at the odds.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles -3.5 (-110)
- Buccaneers +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles -190
- Buccaneers +158
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Eagles vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 28
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Eagles Record: 3-0
- Buccaneers Record: 3-0
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- Eagles have won nine straight games
- Buccaneers are 6-1 straight up and 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games vs. Eagles
- Eagles are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games
- The OVER is 12-6 in the Buccaneers' last 18 games
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Buccaneers' last 13 games vs. NFC East opponents
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Will Shipley, RB - Questionable
- Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable
- Adoree' Jackson, CB - Questionable
- Darius Cooper, WR - Questionable
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Ko Kieft, TE - IR
- Mike Evans, WR - Doubtful
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable
- Christian Izien, S - Questionable
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch
- Baker Mayfield, Quarterback - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield has put his name in the conversation for NFL MVP this season. He enters Week 4 tied for fifth on the odds list at +1600, behind only Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love. This week, he'll likely miss his top two targets in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, meaning he'll need to dig even deeper if he wants to take down the defending champs.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Buccaneers:
The Philadelphia Eagles may be the defending Super Bowl champions and are off to a 3-0 start to the season, but there are some signs that Eagles fans should be concerned about. The Eagles rank 27th in the league in Net Yards per Play at -0.9. That's one spot below the Raiders and one spot above the Bears. Their offense is 12th in EPA per Play and 18th in opponent EPA per play. Not to say they can't turn things around, but I know believe they're overrated in the betting market.
The most important factor in this game is the stylistic matchup. We all know the Eagles live and die by running the football, running the ball on 54.1% of their plays, which ranks first in the league. Now, they have to take on a Buccaneers team that ranks fifth in opponent yards per carry (3.6), first in opponent Rush EPA, and second in opponent Rush Success Rate.
That's enough for me to take the field goal with the Buccaneers on their home field.
Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 (-110) via Caesars
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!