Eagles vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 14
The NFL Week 14 edition of Monday Night Football will feature an intriguing interconference showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.
Both teams are currently sitting in a playoff spot, but neither of them can lose many more games in the final stretch of the season. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this prime-time showdown.
Eagles vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Kimani Vidal Anytime Touchdown (+300)
- Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown (+230)
- Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+330)
Kimani Vidal Anytime Touchdown (+300)
Omarion Hampton is set to return to the field for the Chargers this weekend, and as a result, he's the betting favorite to score a touchdown for the Chargers. With that being said, Kimani Vidal has done enough to prove he's deserving of still getting plenty of touches, especially as they ease Hampton back into the lineup. That makes Vidal a great touchdown bet at +300.
Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown (+230)
Ladd McConkey has caught fire in the second half of the season. He has scored a touchdown in two of the Chargers' last three games and has now racked up 58 receptions for 683 receiving yards this season. Despite him being a great red zone target, he's still listed at +230 odds to score this weekend. I'll bet on his hot streak to continue.
Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+330)
Only six teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing tight ends than the Los Angeles Chargers. That could lead to Dallas Goedert having a big game on Monday night. I'm surprised he has such long odds to score a touchdown, considering he has the most touchdowns amongst all Eagles' pass-catchers this season with seven. Why not bet on him to score his eighth at +330?
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!