Eagles vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The game of the week isn't even on prime time in NFL Week 2. The Philadelphia Eagles head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a Super Bowl 59 rematch.
The Chiefs were looking for a third straight Super Bowl win, something that hasn't been done in the history of the NFL, but the Eagles got out in front early in the big game and didn't look back, cruising to a 40-22 victory.
The two teams will now face each other in a late-afternoon matchup this Sunday, and the Chiefs will look to get their revenge.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles -1.5 (-102)
- Chiefs +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Eagles -110
- Chiefs -106
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-112)
- UNDER 46.5 (-108)
Eagles vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Eagles Record: 1-0
- Chiefs Record: 0-1
Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- Eagles are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games
- Chiefs are 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six games vs. Eagles
- Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Eagles are 9-0 straight up in their last nine games vs. AFC opponents
- Chiefs are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The Chiefs are 13-0 straight up in their last 13 home games
Eagles vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - IR
- Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable
- Will Shipley, RB - Questionable
- Willie Lampkin, C - IR
Chiefs Injury Report
- Jalen Royals, WR - Questionable
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DT - Questionable
- Xavier Worthy, WR - Questionable
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - IR-R
- Brandon George, LB - IR
Eagles vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch
Patrick Mahomes, QB - Kansas City Chiefs
If the Chiefs want to win the AFC West for the 10th straight season, they need Patrick Mahomes to pick things up. His Week 1 performance was nothing to be inspired by, completing 24-of-39 passes for 258 yards and one touchdown. His deep ball has looked off lately, and Chiefs fans are looking for him to help this Chiefs' offense become explosive like the Chiefs of old.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Eagles to once again cruise past the Chiefs:
I might be acting as an armchair psychologist here, but the Kansas City Chiefs looked tired in their opening game in Week 1. Making it to the Super Bowl multiple years in a row has to eventually weigh on a team, shortening their offseason every year. What's even worse is that they didn't look like they fixed the issues they had last season. Their offense looks meek, and they have little run game to speak of.
Meanwhile, the Eagles look every bit the team that cruised past the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. As long as Jalen Carter doesn't get kicked out before the first ball is snapped, I think the Eagles get the job done in this Super Bowl rematch.
Pick: Eagles -110 via FanDuel
