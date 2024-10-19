Eagles vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Don't Count Out the Giants)
The Philadelphia Eagles are still favored to win the NFC East, but they have had some red flags to start the year. Their defense has yet to impress, Jalen Hurts has a problem turning the ball over, and their head coach is getting in yelling matches with fans.
They'll take on the New York Giants in NFL Week 7 action for the first time this season. The Giants have done enough to prove they aren't the pushover team they were a season ago, but are they good enough to upset the Eagles?
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score of this divisional showdown.
Eagles vs Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles -3 (-120)
- Giants +3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Eagles -178
- Giants +150
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-104)
- UNDER 43.5 (-118)
The odds for this game have remained steady throughout the week. Based on their moneyline odds, the Eagles have a 64.03% implied probability of beating the Giants.
Eagles vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
I have more confidence predicting the total in this game than in picking a side. I broke down why I like the UNDER in my full betting preview:
The X-Factor for any game involving the Giants this season is going to be their pass-rush. Despite issues in a lot of areas on this roster, the Giants lead the NFL in sack percentage, bringing down opposing quarterbacks on 12.32% of their dropbacks.
That could prove to be a challenge for an Eagles offensive line that has allowed a pressure rate of 22.5% while allowing Jalen Hurts to be sacked 2.8 times per game. That's going to prove to make it difficult for the Eagles to move the ball throughout this game.
It's also worth noting both teams have struggled to get in the end zone when they have the ball deep in their opponent's territories. They're tied for 25th in the NFL in red zone touchdown scoring percentage, scoring a touchdown just 44.44% of the time they get in the red zone.
I'll take the UNDER in this NFC East showdown.
If I'm going to predict the final score, I have to make a pick. I think the Eagles win this game, but the Giants will put up more of a fight than people expect to the point that I'd be willing to say they'll cover the three-point spread.
The Giants may be getting back their star receiver, Malik Nabers back in their lineup this weekend. That's going to go a long way in their ability to attack the weak secondary of the Eagles. I need to see the Eagles step up in a big way before I can bet on them to win with margin.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 20, Giants 18
