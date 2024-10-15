Eagles vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
Despite a rocky start to their season, the Philadelphia Eagles are still betting favorites to win the NFC East. With that being said, their Week 7 game against the New York Giants is going to be a pivotal one when it comes to them getting their season fully back on track.
The Giants aren't going to be a playoff team this season, but they've proven to be a more feisty team than people expected. They're no longer the automatic win for opponent's like they were last season.
Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think about this NFC East showdown.
Eagles vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles -3 (-120)
- Giants +3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Eagles -172
- Giants +144
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-104)
- UNDER 43.5 (-118)
Eagles vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Eagles record: 3-2
- Giants record: 2-4
Eagles vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Eagles 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Eagles' last seven games
- Giants are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games vs. Eagles
- Eagles are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games vs. NFC opponents
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Giants' last seven games
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the last 12 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Giants' last 11 home games
Eagles vs. Giants Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Darius Slay Jr., CB - Questionable
- Jordan Mailata, OT - Doubtful
- Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
Giants Injury Report
- Malik Nabers, WR - Questionable
- Jamie Gillan, P - Questionable
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Questionable
- Andrew Thomas, OT - Questionable
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR - Questionable
- Jason Pinnock, S - Questionable
- Graham Gano, K - Injured Reserve
Eagles vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Quinyon Mitchell: The Eagles' top draft pick, Quinyon Mitchell, has had a great rookie season thus far. PFF.com has him ranked as the No. 24 cornerback in the league this season and he's third on the odds list to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at +750.
New York Giants
Malik Nabers: The Giants' are hoping to get their star rookie wide receiver, Malik Nabers, back for this game. It's been clear the past two weeks that their offense isn't the same without Nabers so getting him back will do wonders for their chances to upset the Eagles.
Eagles vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm taking a look at the total. I broke down the pick in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The X-Factor for any game involving the Giants this season is going to be their pass-rush. Despite issues in a lot of areas on this roster, the Giants lead the NFL in sack percentage, bringing down opposing quarterbacks on 12.32% of their dropbacks.
That could prove to be a challenge for an Eagles offensive line that has allowed a pressure rate of 22.5% while allowing Jalen Hurts to be sacked 2.8 times per game. That's going to prove to make it difficult for the Eagles to move the ball throughout this game.
It's also worth noting both teams have struggled to get in the end zone when they have the ball deep in their opponent's territories. They're tied for 25th in the NFL in red zone touchdown scoring percentage, scoring a touchdown just 44.44% of the time they get in the red zone.
I'll take the UNDER in this NFC East showdown.
Pick: UNDER 43.5 (-118)
