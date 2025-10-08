Eagles vs. Giants Odds, Total Make Interesting Shift Ahead of Thursday Night Football
A massive NFC East rivalry game takes place on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, and there has been some interesting line movement ahead of the matchup.
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season as road favorites against the New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. It's not a surprise that the 4-1 Eagles are favored in this game, and the spread has crept closer to Philly -7.5, as the Eagles opened as seven-point favorites (-110) at DraftKings and are now -120 to cover that spread.
While that's a very minor move, there has been a much bigger shift in the total for this game. After opening at 42.5 points late on Sunday night, the total for this game has come all the way down to 40.5 in the latest odds at DraftKings.
That two-point swing is a sign that Vegas isn't exactly high on either of these offenses entering Week 6.
There are definitely some reasons to be concerned about both teams and their ability to score the ball, as the Eagles rank 29th in the NFL in yards per play while the Giants are 26th. The UNDER has also hit in the majority of the games for both teams this season, going 4-1 in New York's five contests and 2-3 in Philly's matchups.
When it comes to EPA/Play, the Eagles are a little better, ranking 18th in the NFL, but the Giants are just 29th in EPA/Play and scored just 14 points against a weak New Orleans Saints team in Week 5.
The Eagles failed to crack 20 points for the first time all season in Week 5 against Denver, and the Giants have failed to do so in three of their five games so far in 2025.
Bettors, especially those wagering on anytime touchdown scorer picks, should be aware of this movement in the total, as there's a chance we see more of a slugfest between these two rivals on Thursday.
A potentially low-scoring game could make it easier for the Giants to cover the spread, which is what SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan picked in his Road to 272 column -- where he picks every game, every week:
I was correct in my evaluation of the Eagles last week in saying that they weren't nearly as good as their record indicated. While I still believe that, I wouldn't go as far as betting on the Giants to pull off the upset and win this game outright. Still, I certainly won't be laying more than a touchdown on them on the road in a divisional game on Thursday night. The Eagles are still 28th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.9, two spots below the Giants at -0.8.
While the Giants' run defense is a cause for concern against an Eagles' team that relies on their run game, that's not enough for me to lay this many points on Philadelphia. The Eagles aren't, by any metric, as good as they were last season, and I'll continue to fade them until the betting market adjusts or until they start playing at the elite level they played at in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.