Eastern Washington vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Albertsons Stadium will play host to two teams trying to shake off disappointing openers, but the stakes feel heavier for Boise State.
The Broncos were lifeless in Tampa, managing just seven points against USF, and need to reassert themselves as Mountain West favorites back on the blue turf.
Eastern Washington, meanwhile, surrendered 31 to Incarnate Word, which perhaps underscores just how far the Eagles have slipped from their FCS glory years.
This one has all the makings of a reset game for Boise.
Eastern Washington vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Eastern Washington vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
- Game Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN 2
- Eastern Washington Record: 0-1
- Boise State Record: 0-1
Eastern Washington vs. Boise State Key Player to Watch
Maddux Madsen, Quarterback – Boise State
All eyes turn to Maddux Madsen, who must prove he can spark a Boise State offense that looked one-dimensional in Week 1. The junior quarterback attempted 46 passes against USF but averaged under five yards per attempt, an output that simply won’t cut it regardless of the opponent. What Madsen does bring, though, is steadiness — he avoided turnovers despite constant pressure and has the experience to bounce back quickly.
With Sire Gaines and Malik Sherrod unable to find much running room, Madsen’s willingness to push the ball downfield will be crucial to opening up space for the ground game. The matchup suits him: Eastern Washington’s secondary allows chunk plays and hasn’t shown the discipline to hold up against FBS speed.
Eastern Washington vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
This feels like a get-right spot tailor-made for a comfortable cover. Jared Taylor is efficient but limited, and asking him to sustain long drives on the road against a Broncos defense that still held USF to just over 300 total yards is a tall order. Boise State’s 11-0 run at home is no accident — their defensive front usually dictates tempo, and Eastern Washington doesn’t have the line play to keep Taylor clean.
The Broncos don’t need to be explosive to cover; they just need competence from Madsen and ball security after a turnover-plagued opener. Expect Boise to lean on its defense to generate short fields and on its run game to wear down the Eagles. By the second half, the gap in physicality should be obvious.
Pick: Boise State to Cover (TBA)
