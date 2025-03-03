Eastern Washington vs. Montana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, March 3
The final game on Monday night's college basketball slate will be a Big Sky showdown between Eastern Washington and Montana.
If Northern Colorado loses to Weber State earlier in the night, Montana will have a chance to lock up the regular season conference championship with a win against Eastern Washington. No matter the situation, this game gives us bettors one last chance to win some money on Monday night.
Eastern Washington vs. Montana Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Eastern Washington +8.5 (-105)
- Montana -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eastern Washington +333
- Montana -450
Total: 145.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Eastern Washington vs. Montana How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dahlberg Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Eastern Washington Record: 10-20 (6-11 Conference)
- Lipscomb Record: 21-9 (14-3 Conference)
Eastern Washington vs. Montana Key Players to Watch
Eastern Washington
Andrew Cook: Eastern Washington's leading scorer is Andrew Cook, who is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He has also managed to record 21+ points in three of their last four games. Let's see if he can keep that up tonight.
Montana
Joe Pridgen: There's no one star player for Montana, as depth has been one of its biggest strengths this season. One of the more interesting players to watch is Joe Pridgen, who's averaging 6.9 rebounds and 11.6 points per game.
Eastern Washington vs. Montana Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on the side in this one, I'm going to bet the OVER. Neither team in this game has been impressive defensively this season. Montana comes into this game ranking 302nd in defensive efficiency while Eastern Washington ranks 325th. They also rank 311th and 326th in opponent floor%, allowing teams to score at least one point on over 51.3% of possessions against them.
The last time these two teams met, back on January 2, there were 173 combined points scored. Despite that, the total in this game is set at 145.5.
I'm not going to overthink this one. Give me the OVER.
Pick: OVER 145.5 (-108) via DraftKings
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
