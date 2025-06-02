Elina Svitolina vs. Iga Świątek Odds for French Open Quarterfinals (Can Svitolina Pull Off the Upset?)
Iga Świątek is the back-to-back-to-back winner at the French Open and she's now just two wins away from returning to the final for an unprecedented fourth straight year.
Standing in her way in the quarterfinal is Elina Svitolina, who is looking to advance to the semi final of this tournament for the first time in her career. She has made the quarterfinals five times.
Let's take a look at the odds and everything you need to know for this anticipated match on Tuesday morning.
Elina Svitolina vs. Iga Świątek Odds
- Elina Svitolina +265
- Iga Swiatek -350
Elina Svitolina vs. Iga Świątek How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- Time: 6:10 a.m. ET
- How to Watch (TV): TBS/truTV
Elina Svitolina: How Did They Get Here?
Elina Svitolina entered this week's French Open as the No. 13 seed, seeking to get past the quarterfinals for the first time in her five appearances. She'll enter this round of the tournament fresh off a significant upset over the No. 4 seed, Jasmine Paolini.
She has a tournament win on clay already this year, winning the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole, but she has also lost to Iga Świątek this season, falling to her in the Round of 16 in the Miami Open.
Iga Świątek: How Did They Get Here?
The four-time winner of the French Open entered this year's edition of the event as the No. 5 seed. She has dominated on clay throughout the years and this tournament has been no different.
She hasn't had her best stuff in 2025, losing in the semifinal of the Australian Open to Madison Keys and losing on clay to Coco Gauff at the Mutua Madrid Open. Her latest loss was a significant upset to Danielle Collins at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
She got past the No. 12 seed in Elena Rybakina in the fourth round this tournament, but she lost the first set 6-1, which could be a cause for concern moving forward. Svitolina will give her a tough test on Tuesday.
Elina Svitolina vs. Iga Świątek: What the Odds Say
Iga Świątek is set as the significant favorite at -350 odds. Translated to implied probability, she has an implied probability of 77.78% of beating Svitolina and advancing to the semifinals.
