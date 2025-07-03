Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3 (Svitolina Will Advance to Round 4)
Since seeding began at Wimbledon in 2001, the third round will have the fewest seeded players remaining of any major, with 36 of them already eliminated. Unfortunately for No. 24 Elise Mertens and No. 14 Elina Svitolina, the draw didn't break their way, and the two of them will face each other in one of the only seed vs. seed matchups in the third round.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup on Friday.
Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina Odds
Moneyline
- Elise Mertens +115
- Elina Svitolina -145
Total Games
- 22.5 (Over +115/Under -145)
Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Time: 10:50 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Elise Mertens: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
The large majority of the success achieved by Elise Mertens through the years has been in doubles play, winning four Grand Slams in doubles. She has yet to make it to the final of a Grand Slam in singles play and has never made it past the fourth round in singles play at Wimbledon.
She defeated Linda Fruhvirtova in straight sets in Round 1, but had to battle back for a second-round win after dropping the first set to Ann Li.
Elina Svitolina: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Svitolina has made the semifinals at Wimbledon twice in her career, both in 2019 and 2023. The 30-year-old is still seeking her first Grand Slam final appearance. She has looked fantastic through the first two rounds at Wimbledon this time around, crushing past both Anna Bondar and Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds, this is projected to be one of the closest matches of third round action. Elina Svitolina is set as the -145 favorite, meaning the Ukrainian has a 59.18% chance to win the match and advance to the fourth round.
These two have faced each other in singles action eight times in their career, with Svitolina going 5-3 in those matches. Svitolina defeated her in straight sets on grass once already this year at Bad Homburg. They also faced each other in the Round of 64 at the 2023 edition of Wimbledon, with Svitolina coming out on top again.
Svitolina seems to be in prime form heading into this round and has had plenty of success when playing against Mertens on grass throughout her career. Meanwhile, I have some concerns surrounding Mertens after she struggled in the opening set against Ann Li, a far inferior opponent.
I think -145 is a great price on the Ukrainian to win this match on Friday.
Pick: Elina Svitolina -145 via DraftKings
