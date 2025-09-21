Is Emeka Egbuka Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is listed as questionable for Week 3 against the New York Jets with hip and groin injuries.
However, the first-round pick is expected to play on Sunday, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Egbuka will have "no limitations" against the Jets.
That's great news for Tampa Bay, which will not have Chris Godwin in the lineup for the third straight game on Sunday. Godwin is working his way back into action after suffering an ankle injury during the 2024 season.
Egbuka has become an important part of the Tampa Bay offense, finding the end zone three times over the first two weeks of the season while also catching eight of his 13 targets from Baker Mayfield.
Since he's good to go for Week 3, Egbuka is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Emeka Egbuka Prop Bet for Week 3 vs. Jets
Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+155)
There are a lot of ways to bet on the Bucs offense against a Jets team that has struggled defensively in the 2025 season, but I lean with taking the rookie to score for the fourth time in 2025.
Egbuka has found the end zone three times in two games so far this season, and he's been a favorite target of Mayfield's in the red zone. Plus, Egbuka's second touchdown in Week 1 was on a play where he beat the New Orleans Saints over the top on a deep route.
So, the rookie can do it all on the outside.
New York allowed four passing scores to Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, so there's no doubt that this Jets pass defense is beatable. With Sauce Gardner likely spending a lot of time on Mike Evans, Egbuka could be in line for a heavy workload for the third week in a row.
