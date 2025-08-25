Emiliana Arango vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for US Open First Round
Fresh off of a victory at Wimbledon, world No. 2 Iga Swiatek heads into the US Open as the favorite to win (+225) over Aryna Sabalenka (+285) and Coco Gauff (+700).
In the first round, Swiatek will face Emiliana Arango, who is playing in the first US Open of her career. The 24-year-old made the second round of the French Open and lost in the first round of Wimbledon earlier this year.
Swiatek, on the other hand, is putting together quite the season, reaching the semifinals of each Grand Slam event to date. Can she do it again in New York?
Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s history at the US Open and my prediction for this first-round match.
Emiliana Arango vs. Iga Swiatek Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Emiliana Arango: +2000
- Iga Swiatek: -5000
Total
- 16.5 (Over +110/Under -150)
Emiliana Arango vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Emiliana Arango US Open History
This is the first appearance for Arango at the US Open, and she’s never advanced further than the second round at a Grand Slam in her career.
Iga Swiatek US Open History
The 2022 US Open champion, Swiatek has had plenty of success in New York during her career. Last year, she made the quarterfinals before losing, and she’s had four straight years where she’s at least made the fourth round.
After winning at Wimbledon and finishing in the semis at Roland Garros and the Australian Open, Swiatek appears primed for another big run at the US Open.
Emiliana Arango vs. Iga Swiatek What the Odds Say and Prediction
Based on the latest betting odds, Swiatek has an implied probability of 98.04 percent to advance to the second round.
It would be shocking to see Swiatek get upset, but I do think there is some value in betting the OVER in total games in this match.
Even at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, Swiatek needed more than 16.5 games (19 and 18) to advance to the second round, and Arango has not gone quietly in her first-round matchups at this year’s Grand Slams.
She took world No. 16 Daria Kasatkina to 21 games in her loss at Wimbledon, and after winning in the first round of the French Open, she took world No. 8 Q.W Zheng to 17 games in the second round.
At +110, there’s some value on the OVER on Tuesday morning.
Pick: OVER 16.5 Games (+110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.