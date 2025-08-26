Emma Navarro vs. Caty McNally Prediction, Odds for US Open Second Round
Emma Navarro – the No. 10 player in the world – advanced to the second round of the US Open by defeating Wang Yafan in straight sets, and she’ll now take on American Caty McNally in Round 2.
One of these Americans will advance to the third round, and this match is the third between them in their careers. They’ve split their first two meetings, with Navarro winning their last match – back in 2023 – in three sets.
Oddsmakers have set Navarro as a slight favorite in this match, but can McNally pull off the upset?
Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the second round and my prediction for this match.
Emma Navarro vs. Caty McNally Odds
Moneyline
- Emma Navarro: -155
- Caty McNally: +125
Total
- 21.5 (Over -110/Under -125)
Emma Navarro vs. Caty McNally How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Emma Navarro: How Did They Get Here?
Navarro won 7-6 (11-9), 6-3 in the first round against Wang Yafan, struggling in the first set before playing much better in the second set.
Now, she’ll look to beat McNally for the second time in her career after losing to her at Macon back in 2020. Navarro got revenge with a three-set win in 2023 at Indian Wells, but she has a lot to prove at this year’s US Open.
A semifinalist in 2024, Navarro wants to show that her play last year wasn’t a fluke. In Grand Slams so far in 2025, Navarro has one quarterfinal appearance (Australian Open) and one fourth-round finish (Wimbledon).
Caty McNally: How Did They Get Here?
McNally advanced past Jil Teichmann in the first round, winning 6-2, 6-2.
The 23-year-old isn’t as highly rated as Navarro, and it could be due to her lack of success at majors. McNally has just one third-round appearance at a major in her career (the 2020 US Open), and she has not participated in a US Open since 2021.
The American was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open and the second round of Wimbledon so far in 2025.
Emma Navarro vs. Caty McNally Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds for this match, Navarro has an implied probability of 60.78 percent to advance making this one of the closer second-round meetings.
I don’t want to put too much stock into the past performance between these two players since they haven’t faced off since 2023, and McNally’s win against Navarro came all the way back in 2020.
However, Navarro has shown in 2025 – and at the 2024 US Open – that she’s beginning to take the next step as an elite player.
Since the start of 2024, she has multiple quarterfinal appearances at Grand Slams, and she shook off two first-round US Open exits (2022 and 2023) to make the semifinals last year.
McNally has never had that much success at a major, and she’s played very little at the US Open in her career.
Oddsmakers are giving Navarro just a slight edge, but I trust her to build on last year’s success in New York and advance to the third round.
Pick: Emma Navarro to Win (-155 at DraftKings)
