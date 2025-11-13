Is Evan Mobley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers star forward Evan Mobley sat out Wednesday's win over the Miami Heat for rest purposes, putting him on track to play on Thursday at home against the Toronto Raptors.
Wednesday's game was the first one this season that Mobley has missed, but the Cavs pulled out a win as 5.5-point underdogs against the Heat even though Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were all out of the lineup.
Now, Mobley seems to be on track to return (although the Cavs have not officially released an injury report), as Cleveland is a 7.5-point favorite at home in the latest odds at DraftKings.
For comparison, the Cavs were favored by 7.5 points in Miami on Monday, but they then dropped to 5.5-point dogs with Mobley, Mitchell and Garland out on Wednesday.
With Mobley likely returning, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for him against Toronto.
Best Evan Mobley Prop Bet vs. Raptors
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Evan Mobley OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-136)
This is a solid matchup for Mobley on the glass, as the Raptors rank 19th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 23rd in rebounding percentage.
Mobley is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game this season, grabbing double-digit boards in four of his 11 matchups, including his last game against the Miami Heat. The All-Star forward had eight boards against Toronto earlier this season.
While this line may seem a little high given Mobley's season average, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has a terrific floor when it comes to this prop, grabbing eight or more rebounds in 10 of his 11 games.
With the Cavs playing the second night of a back-to-back, Mobley could be worth a shot if any of the team's other frontcourt players sit out on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
