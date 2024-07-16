SI

Every NBA Team's Opening Odds to Make the Playoffs in 2024-25 Season

Breaking down the opening playoff odds for each team in the NBA in the 2024-25 season.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The NBA playoffs are so far off, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from releasing the opening odds for each team to make the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.

The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder have the best odds to each the postseason, but there are several teams in each conference that are on the bubble -- thanks to the NBA's play-in tournament keeping the end of the season interesting.

There could be some value on the board in taking a team that could fight into that play-in field, and we already have somewhat of an idea of who will be in that mix based on the opening win totals for every team.

While I'll personally wait to later in the offseason to start dabbling in the futures market, it's always good to see where each team starts to be able to denote any interesting odds movement as the 2024-25 season approaches.

Opening NBA Playoff Odds for Every Team

Eastern Conference Playoff Odds

Boston Celtics 

  • To Make the Playoffs -10000
  • To Miss the Playoffs +2500

New York Knicks

  • To Make the Playoffs -4000
  • To Miss the Playoffs +1500

Philadelphia 76ers

  • To Make the Playoffs -4000
  • To Miss the Playoffs +1500

Milwaukee Bucks

  • To Make the Playoffs -3000
  • To Miss the Playoffs +1300

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • To Make the Playoffs -900
  • To Miss the Playoffs +600

Orlando Magic

  • To Make the Playoffs -750
  • To Miss the Playoffs +500

Indiana Pacers

  • To Make the Playoffs -525
  • To Miss the Playoffs +380

Miami Heat

  • To Make the Playoffs -450
  • To Miss the Playoffs +330

Atlanta Hawks

  • To Make the Playoffs +190
  • To Miss the Playoffs -240

Toronto Raptors

  • To Make the Playoffs +450
  • To Miss the Playoffs -650

Charlotte Hornets

  • To Make the Playoffs +500
  • To Miss the Playoffs -750

Detroit Pistons

  • To Make the Playoffs +1500
  • To Miss the Playoffs -4000

Washington Wizards

  • To Make the Playoffs +2200
  • To Miss the Playoffs -8000

Brooklyn Nets

  • To Make the Playoffs +3000
  • To Miss the Playoffs -20000

Chicago Bulls

  • To Make the Playoffs TBA
  • To Miss the Playoffs TBA

Western Conference Playoff Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • To Make the Playoffs -2000
  • To Miss the Playoffs +950

Denver Nuggets

  • To Make the Playoffs -1200
  • To Miss the Playoffs +700

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • To Make the Playoffs -1200
  • To Miss the Playoffs +700

Dallas Mavericks

  • To Make the Playoffs -600
  • To Miss the Playoffs +425

Phoenix Suns

  • To Make the Playoffs -220
  • To Miss the Playoffs +175

Memphis Grizzlies

  • To Make the Playoffs -200
  • To Miss the Playoffs +160

Sacramento Kings

  • To Make the Playoffs -145
  • To Miss the Playoffs +120

New Orleans Pelicans

  • To Make the Playoffs -140
  • To Miss the Playoffs +115

Los Angeles Lakers

  • To Make the Playoffs TBA
  • To Miss the Playoffs TBA

Houston Rockets

  • To Make the Playoffs +150
  • To Miss the Playoffs -185

Los Angeles Clippers

  • To Make the Playoffs +150
  • To Miss the Playoffs -185

San Antonio Spurs

  • To Make the Playoffs +425
  • To Miss the Playoffs -600

Portland Trail Blazers

  • To Make the Playoffs +3000
  • To Miss the Playoffs -20000

Golden State Warriors

  • To Make the Playoffs TBA
  • To Miss the Playoffs TBA

Utah Jazz

  • To Make the Playoffs TBA
  • To Miss the Playoffs TBA

