Every NBA Team's Opening Odds to Make the Playoffs in 2024-25 Season
The NBA playoffs are so far off, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from releasing the opening odds for each team to make the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.
The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder have the best odds to each the postseason, but there are several teams in each conference that are on the bubble -- thanks to the NBA's play-in tournament keeping the end of the season interesting.
There could be some value on the board in taking a team that could fight into that play-in field, and we already have somewhat of an idea of who will be in that mix based on the opening win totals for every team.
While I'll personally wait to later in the offseason to start dabbling in the futures market, it's always good to see where each team starts to be able to denote any interesting odds movement as the 2024-25 season approaches.
Opening NBA Playoff Odds for Every Team
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Eastern Conference Playoff Odds
Boston Celtics
- To Make the Playoffs -10000
- To Miss the Playoffs +2500
New York Knicks
- To Make the Playoffs -4000
- To Miss the Playoffs +1500
Philadelphia 76ers
- To Make the Playoffs -4000
- To Miss the Playoffs +1500
Milwaukee Bucks
- To Make the Playoffs -3000
- To Miss the Playoffs +1300
Cleveland Cavaliers
- To Make the Playoffs -900
- To Miss the Playoffs +600
Orlando Magic
- To Make the Playoffs -750
- To Miss the Playoffs +500
Indiana Pacers
- To Make the Playoffs -525
- To Miss the Playoffs +380
Miami Heat
- To Make the Playoffs -450
- To Miss the Playoffs +330
Atlanta Hawks
- To Make the Playoffs +190
- To Miss the Playoffs -240
Toronto Raptors
- To Make the Playoffs +450
- To Miss the Playoffs -650
Charlotte Hornets
- To Make the Playoffs +500
- To Miss the Playoffs -750
Detroit Pistons
- To Make the Playoffs +1500
- To Miss the Playoffs -4000
Washington Wizards
- To Make the Playoffs +2200
- To Miss the Playoffs -8000
Brooklyn Nets
- To Make the Playoffs +3000
- To Miss the Playoffs -20000
Chicago Bulls
- To Make the Playoffs TBA
- To Miss the Playoffs TBA
Western Conference Playoff Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder
- To Make the Playoffs -2000
- To Miss the Playoffs +950
Denver Nuggets
- To Make the Playoffs -1200
- To Miss the Playoffs +700
Minnesota Timberwolves
- To Make the Playoffs -1200
- To Miss the Playoffs +700
Dallas Mavericks
- To Make the Playoffs -600
- To Miss the Playoffs +425
Phoenix Suns
- To Make the Playoffs -220
- To Miss the Playoffs +175
Memphis Grizzlies
- To Make the Playoffs -200
- To Miss the Playoffs +160
Sacramento Kings
- To Make the Playoffs -145
- To Miss the Playoffs +120
New Orleans Pelicans
- To Make the Playoffs -140
- To Miss the Playoffs +115
Los Angeles Lakers
- To Make the Playoffs TBA
- To Miss the Playoffs TBA
Houston Rockets
- To Make the Playoffs +150
- To Miss the Playoffs -185
Los Angeles Clippers
- To Make the Playoffs +150
- To Miss the Playoffs -185
San Antonio Spurs
- To Make the Playoffs +425
- To Miss the Playoffs -600
Portland Trail Blazers
- To Make the Playoffs +3000
- To Miss the Playoffs -20000
Golden State Warriors
- To Make the Playoffs TBA
- To Miss the Playoffs TBA
Utah Jazz
- To Make the Playoffs TBA
- To Miss the Playoffs TBA
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
