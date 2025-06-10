Every NFL Team’s Super Bowl Odds at the Start of Mandatory Minicamp
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Baltimore Ravens
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Green Bay Packers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Denver Broncos
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Chicago Bears
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans
- Seattle Seahawks
- New England Patriots
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Arizona Cardinals
- Miami Dolphins
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Atlanta Falcons
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Indianapolis Colts
- Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Cleveland Browns
- New Orleans Saints
All 32 teams are entering their offseason minicamp and we're now two months away from training camp getting underway. The 2025 NFL season is closer than you may think, so it's time for the team here at SI Betting to start rolling out our betting content for the upcoming campaign.
We're going to start in the most obvious spot, the odds to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy in San Francisco next year as the Super Bowl champions. As you'd expect, the Philadelphia Eagles are set as the betting favorites to win for the second straight year, fresh off a dominant 2024 season.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds to win Super Bowl 60.
2026 Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Eagles +650
- Bills +700
- Ravens +700
- Chiefs +750
- Lions +1000
- Commanders +1800
- 49ers +2000
- Packers +2000
- Bengals +2000
- Rams +2200
- Chargers +2500
- Broncos +2500
- Buccaneers +2800
- Vikings +3000
- Bears +3500
- Steelers +4000
- Texans +4000
- Seahawks +6000
- Patriots +6000
- Cowboys +6000
- Cardinals +6000
- Dolphins +8000
- Jaguars +8000
- Falcons +8000
- Raiders +12000
- Colts +12000
- Panthers +15000
- Titans +20000
- Giants +20000
- Jets +25000
- Browns +25000
- Saints +30000
Eagles Favored to Go Back-to-Back
The Eagles enter minicamp season as the betting favorites to win their second straight Super Bowl at +650 odds, an implied probability of 13.33%. It makes sense why they'd be favored heading into his season. They're returning the majority of their roster, especially on offense.
The Eagles also benefit from the NFC a lack of truly elite teams. The AFC has the Bills, Chiefs, and Ravens, while there seems to be a gap below the Eagles in the NFC. The Lions, Commanders, and 49ers have potential to be true contenders in the conference, but you'd be hard pressed to find someone who think they have as good of a chance as the Eagles to represent the NFC at Super Bowl 60.
AFC Once Again a Three-Team Race
It looks like more of the same from the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills sit head and shoulders above the rest in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl.
This has been the case for the past few years. The Bills and Ravens have been able to beat the Chiefs in the regular season, but when it's time for the playoffs, they have failed to get past them on an annual basis. Will this year be any different? Time will tell, but the oddsmakers seem to have faith that it's possible.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!