Every NHL Team's Odds to Win the Stanley Cup Ahead of 2025 Playoffs
The field for the 2025 NHL Playoffs is officially set.
16 teams remain in the hunt for Lord Stanley's Cup. The Florida Panthers will attempt to defend their title, the Edmonton Oilers will try to avenge last year's loss, the Toronto Maple Leafs are once again looking to snap their championship drought, and many other storylines are building ahead of the start of the postseason.
Let's take a look at the betting odds for all 16 teams.
2025 Stanley Cup Odds
- Hurricanes +650
- Avalanche +700
- Panthers +750
- Golden Knights +900
- Oilers +950
- Jets +1000
- Lightning +1000
- Capitals +1100
- Stars +1100
- Maple Leafs +1500
- Kings +1600
- Senators +3200
- Wild +3700
- Devils +3900
- Canadiens +7000
Hurricanes Enter Playoffs as Stanley Cup Favorites
The Carolina Hurricanes, despite finishing second in the Metropolitan Division, enter the NHL Playoffs as the betting favorites to win the Cup at +650 odds. That's an implied probability of 13.33%. This is a familiar spot for the Hurricanes, who have failed to go on a deep playoff run despite being one of the top favorites heading into the postseason for the past number of years.
Fans of advanced analytics love the Hurricanes. They lead the NHL this season in stats like CORSI% and expected goals percentage, but despite ranking high in those stats every year, they have nothing to show for it. Do they keep falling on the wrong side of variance, or is there something to be said about a "playoff" style of hockey that the Hurricanes aren't capable of? We'll get another answer to that question in the coming weeks.
Can the Maple Leafs End Their Stanley Cup Drought?
The top storyline in the NHL every single year is the Toronto Maple Leafs and their quest to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967. Their passionate fanbase, of which I'm a part, has had to deal with heartbreak after heartbreak for decades since their most recent championship. The drought has become the longest in the NHL and one of the longest in professional sports.
This year, they have managed to capture the Atlantic Division for the first time since its realignment in 2013. Being division champs has awarded them with an easier path, or at least, an easier first-round matchup as they'll now face the wild card Ottawa Senators in a battle of Ontario.
Is this the year they finally get over the hump? Oddsmakers have their chances set at +1500, an implied probability of 6.25%.
NHL Playoffs First Round Series Odds
- Lightning -102
- Panthers -118
- Capitals -275
- Canadiens +220
- Hurricanes -280
- Devils +225
- Maple Leafs -170
- Senators +145
- Jets -225
- Blues +184
- Golden Knights -240
- Wild +175
- Stars +126
- Avalanche -152
- Kings +115
- Oilers -138
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
