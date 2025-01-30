Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bet on MVP 'Thank You' Just Dropped
When it comes to the Super Bowl, you can bet on just about anything.
Result of the coin toss? Yeah, that’s a staple.
What’s the first song of the halftime show? You better believe it.
But betting on who the Super Bowl MVP will thank first? That’s a new one to me, though I’ve been told it’s been around for a while. Color me surprised and slightly alarmed.
On FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada, you can wager on who the Super Bowl MVP will thank first in his postgame acceptance speech. God or a religious figure is the favorite, but there are plenty of other options at plus money.
Super Bowl MVP Odds for Postgame Acceptance Speech
- God/Religious Figure -113
- Teammates +215
- Family +600
- Fans +1300
- Coach +1300
- Team Organization +1400
Here’s how FanDuel Canada will grade the result: “Settled based on the first word mentioned by the MVP Champion on the podium after the game. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets void if not speech given or shown.”
This is critical to the bet. The speech has to come on the podium and must be broadcast to count. This will happen during the trophy presentation, which is always broadcast.
Players are usually interviewed by an on-field broadcaster in the immediate aftermath of the game. But whatever they say there doesn’t matter. All that matters is the podium speech.
Wild.
When Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP last year, he thanked the defense first during his postgame speech on the podium. Two years ago, he said “Shout out my teammates” first on the podium.
Both of those times, he was led by the interviewer, Jim Nantz last year and Terry Brashaw the year before, to discuss the game first. Naturally, he’s going to thank his teammates in that situation.
For what it's worth, FOX is broadcasting Super Bowl 59, which would mean that Bradshaw is likely going to be the interviewer again this time around.
Throwing a wrinkle into that, Mahomes thanked God first during his on-field interview after the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship last week.
This is an extremely niche market, and not knowing how the interviewer will frame the question and whether the MVP will actually answer it directly or just start riffing on all the people they appreciate is a bit too random for my taste. I’d rather keep it to things like heads and tails. It's still luck, but at least has clear guidelines.
