NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 5

The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 14 games in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

SI Staff

We're starting to get into the meat of the NFL season with four weeks now in the rearview mirror. Week 5 will mark the beginning of BYE weeks for team across the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans will be on BYE this week which means we have just 14 games to watch and bet on.

The Sports Illustrated team will continue to make their straight-up picks for every single game this season. We don't care about point spreads in this article, all we're trying to do is to pick the winner of each game, which is more difficult than you'd think especially in a season full of upsets.

Let's take a look where everyone stands through the first four weeks and then we'll dive into our picks for Week 5.

Week 4 Results

Shoutout to Gilbert Manzano, Connor Orr, John Pluym and Iain MacMillan who finished profitable with their picks in Week 4, especially Pluym who finished with an impressive 12-4 record for 4.45 units of profit.

Season-to-Date Results

Special shoutout to Conor Orr, who has been dominating this competition. He's been on fire to start what has been an unpredictable 2024 season, going 38-26 for +6.47 units, correctly predicting several big upsets.

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 5 Picks

Buccaneers (+105) vs. Falcons (-125)

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons

Jets (+130) vs. Vikings (-155)

  • Albert Breer: Jets
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Jets
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
  • Peter Dewey: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Jets

Ravens (-142) vs. Bengals (+120)

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens

Colts (+124) vs. Jaguars (-148)

  • Albert Breer: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Colts
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars

Dolphins (-102) vs. Patriots (-118)

  • Albert Breer: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Dolphins

Browns (+140) vs. Commanders (-166)

  • Albert Breer: Commanders
  • Mitch Goldich: Commanders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: Commanders
  • Matt Verderame: Commanders
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
  • Peter Dewey: Commanders
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns

Bills (-118) vs. Texans (-102)

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills

Panthers (+154) vs. Bears (-185)

  • Albert Breer: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Panthers
  • Peter Dewey: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers

Raiders (+124) vs. Broncos (-148)

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Raiders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Raiders
  • Matt Verderame: Raiders
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos

Cardinals (+280) vs. 49ers (-355)

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Connor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers

Packers (-180) vs. Rams (+150)

  • Albert Breer: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Connor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers

Giants (+210) vs. Seahawks (-258)

  • Albert Breer: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Connor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks

Cowboys (+114) vs. Steelers (-135)

  • Albert Breer: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Connor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Saints (+190) vs. Chiefs (-230)

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Connor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

