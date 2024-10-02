NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 5
We're starting to get into the meat of the NFL season with four weeks now in the rearview mirror. Week 5 will mark the beginning of BYE weeks for team across the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans will be on BYE this week which means we have just 14 games to watch and bet on.
The Sports Illustrated team will continue to make their straight-up picks for every single game this season. We don't care about point spreads in this article, all we're trying to do is to pick the winner of each game, which is more difficult than you'd think especially in a season full of upsets.
Let's take a look where everyone stands through the first four weeks and then we'll dive into our picks for Week 5.
Week 4 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 9-7 (-1.52 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 8-8 (-3.74 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 10-6 (+3.55 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 11-5 (+2.34 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 12-4 (+4.45 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 8-8 (-4.20 units)
- Jennifer Piacenti, Senior Betting and Fantasy Analyst 9-7 (-1.40 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 8-8 (-4.04 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 10-6 (+1.09 units)
Shoutout to Gilbert Manzano, Connor Orr, John Pluym and Iain MacMillan who finished profitable with their picks in Week 4, especially Pluym who finished with an impressive 12-4 record for 4.45 units of profit.
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 34-30 (-8.49 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 38-26 (-2.02 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 33-31 (-7.53 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 38-26 (+6.47 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 38-26 (-0.09 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 37-27 (-5.02 units)
- Jennifer Piacenti, Senior Betting and Fantasy Analyst 37-27 (-3.22 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 33-31 (-9.52 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 30-34 (-11.64 units)
Special shoutout to Conor Orr, who has been dominating this competition. He's been on fire to start what has been an unpredictable 2024 season, going 38-26 for +6.47 units, correctly predicting several big upsets.
NFL Week 5 Picks
Buccaneers (+105) vs. Falcons (-125)
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
Jets (+130) vs. Vikings (-155)
- Albert Breer: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
- Peter Dewey: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
Ravens (-142) vs. Bengals (+120)
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Jennifer Piacenti: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
Colts (+124) vs. Jaguars (-148)
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Colts
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
Dolphins (-102) vs. Patriots (-118)
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Jennifer Piacenti: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
Browns (+140) vs. Commanders (-166)
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
- Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
- Peter Dewey: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
Bills (-118) vs. Texans (-102)
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
Panthers (+154) vs. Bears (-185)
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Jennifer Piacenti: Panthers
- Peter Dewey: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
Raiders (+124) vs. Broncos (-148)
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
- Jennifer Piacenti: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
Cardinals (+280) vs. 49ers (-355)
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Connor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Jennifer Piacenti: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
Packers (-180) vs. Rams (+150)
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Connor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
Giants (+210) vs. Seahawks (-258)
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Connor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
Cowboys (+114) vs. Steelers (-135)
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Connor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
Saints (+190) vs. Chiefs (-230)
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Connor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
