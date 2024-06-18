Falcons 2024 Win Total Projection (Kirk Cousins Addition Raises Expectations in Atlanta)
The Atlanta Falcons have had a busy offseason, and with it, comes higher expectations entering the 2024 season.
The Falcons, a year removed from a season of inconsistent quarterback play, made a splash in free agency by bringing in Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings to lead the now Raheem Morris-led team into a wide-open NFC playoff picture.
Atlanta has plenty of skill position players, including second year running back Bijan Robinson and budding star Drake London at wide receiver for Cousins, or maybe even top 10 pick Michael Penix Jr., to work within a revamped offensive system.
The Falcons enter the season as the NFC South favorite, and below you’ll find the team’s regular season win total from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Falcons Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
- 9.5 (Over -148/Under +120)
Can Falcons Return to Postseason in Year 1 of Kirk Cousins Era?
The Falcons are projected to win 10 or more games about 60% of the time by the odds listed above.
Atlanta couldn’t stay on track offensively, but the hope is that with Cousins on the roster, the team will have stability at quarterback to utilize the team’s elite weapons.
The team will benefit from an easier schedule after missing the postseason, playing only four teams that made the postseason last year that isn’t the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a weird scheduling quirk, the Falcons play three of the four teams in the first three weeks of the season: opening at home against the Steelers, playing at the Eagles and hosting the Chiefs in Week 3.
The only other team that made the playoffs on the Falcons schedule this season out of the division is the Cowboys (who will travel to Atlanta).
With an improved quarterback room with a strong defensive coach in Morris, who has head coaching experience, the Falcons are expected to pounce on a softer schedule and be in the postseason picture early and often.
