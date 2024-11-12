Falcons vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will face-off in Week 11 in an intriguing duel between two teams who currently sit in a playoff berth.
The Falcons are coming off an inexcusable loss to the New Orleans Saints while the Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs, allowing their game-winning field goal to be blocked. Now, Denver needs to win some games against some tough opponents if they want to lock up a spot in the postseason. A win against the Falcons would be a big step forward.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Falcons vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Falcons +2.5 (-110)
- Broncos -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons +110
- Broncos -135
Total
- OVER 44 (-110)
- UNDER 44 (-110)
Falcons vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 4:05 pm et
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch: FOX
- Falcons Record: 6-4
- Broncos Record: 5-5
Falcons vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- Falcons are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Broncos
- Falcons are 5-14 straight up in their last 19 road games
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the Falcons' last 10 games vs. AFC opponents
- Broncos are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the last 13 meetings between these two teams
- Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC South opponents
Falcons vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- JD Bertrand, LB - Questionable
- Mike Hughes, CB - Questionable
- Troy Andersen, LB - Questionable
- Ta'Quon Graham, DT - Questionable
- Drew Dalman, C - IR-R
Broncos Injury Report
- Delarrin Turner-Yell, S - PUP-R
- Drew Sanders, LB - PUP-R
- Josh Reynolds, WR - IR
- Tyler Badie, RB - IR
- Alex Singleton, LB - IR
Falcons vs. Broncos Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts: With how good the Broncos secondary has been, they may be able to take out the Falcons top two receiving options in Darnell Mooney and Drake London. If that happens, the Falcons will need to turn to their tight end, Kyle Pitts, to hopefully jumpstart their offense. Pitts has thrived when defenses focus on London and Mooney so this could be a big game for him.
Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton: The Courtland Sutton vs. A.J. Terrell matchup is going to be an interesting one. Sutton has had a great 2024 season thus far, serving as the top target for the Broncos' rookie quarterback, Bo Nix.
Falcons vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm backing the Falcons as my upset pick of the week:
No one has bet on the Denver Broncos more than I have this season, but it's time for me to flip sides and take the Falcons. Some mixed results in the past few weeks have distracted people from the fact that the Falcons offense ranks third in EPA per play and second in offensive success rate, dating back to Week 5.
Yes, the Broncos' defense is elite, but the Falcons have too many weapons at different positions and can find their way to score points.
The biggest concern when it comes to betting on the Falcons is their defense, which has been a subpar unit this season, but one that continues to find ways to make halftime adjustments and come out strong from the locker room. In fact, they allow the ninth fewest second-half points per game at 9.1. They have faced plenty of strong offenses this season, but the Broncos won't be one of them.
The Falcons get back on track on Sunday.
Pick: Falcons +110
