Falcons vs. Buccaneers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 15

The Atlanta Falcons were held without a touchdown last week against the Seahawks, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found the end zone twice in their 24-20 loss to the Saints.
Neither offense has been inspiring recently, but both defenses have struggled as well, so we could see a few touchdowns with the total set at 44.5.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Week 15 matchup on Thursday Night Football.
- Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+130)
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+180)
- Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+185)
Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+130)
Bucky Irving missed some time due to injury but has scored in each of his two games since returning. He’s now up to four touchdowns in si games on the season, including a receiving touchdown in Week 1 against the Falcons.
The second-year back scored all eight of his touchdowns last season on the ground, but has emerged as a passing threat with three receiving touchdowns this year to go with one rushing score.
Irving now has a touchdown in three straight games and four of six games this season. The Bucs should be winning and allow Irving plenty of chances to find the end zone in this one.
Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+180)
Bijan Robinson is by far the lead back in Atlanta, but Tyler Allgeier actually has more touchdowns than the star running back this season. Allgeier leads the Falcons with eight touchdowns, all on the ground, while Robinson has seven scores on the year.
Allgeier has 30 red-zone touches and targets to Robinson’s 38, and they both had four last week against the Seahawks.
So while Robinson is -150 to score, I’ll take this much better price for Allgeier to steal another touchdown this week for the Falcons.
Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+185)
Emeka Egbuka looked like he would run away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award based on how he started the season. He debuted with two touchdowns in Atlanta in Week 1, and had five touchdowns through as many weeks.
However, Egbuka has just one touchdown in his last eight games, and none in his last four.
The Bucs are still giving Egbuka his fair share of targets, though, with at least eight in each of the last seven games.
I’ll back Egbuka to score at this high price, which you might be able to get at 2/1 before kickoff.
