Falcons vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts will look to bounce back from a turnover-filled loss in Pittsburgh as they head to Berlin, Germany to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.
The Falcons have struggled in recent weeks, suffering their third straight loss on Sunday after a missed extra point late in the game.
Can the Colts get back on track against the Falcons?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Falcons vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons +6 (-110)
- Colts -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +235
- Colts: -285
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Falcons vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Olympic Stadium Berlin
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Falcons record: 3-5
- Colts record: 7-2
Falcons vs. Colts Betting Trends
- The Falcons are 2-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Colts are 6-3 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 5-2-1 in the Falcons' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Colts' games this season.
- The Falcons are 3-1 against the spread as underdogs this season.
- The Colts are 4-2 against the spread as favorites this season.
Falcons vs. Colts Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Chris Lindstrom – questionable
- Leonard Floyd – questionable
- Matthew Bergeron – questionable
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – out
Colts Injury Report
- TBA
Falcons vs. Colts Key Player to Watch
Daniel Jones, Quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
It appeared as if Daniel Jones had turned the page in Indianapolis, but shades of his days with the Giants showed up on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Jones threw three interceptions, matching his season total through the first eight games, and was sacked five times.
It may not be much easier on Sunday when Jones and the Colts face the Falcons in Germany. Atlanta has allowed the fewest passing yards per game this season at 158.1, more than 10 fewer than the Bills in second.
Jonathan Taylor is also looking to bounce back and could be viewed as a player to watch, but it’s much more important for Indianapolis’ long-term success for Jones to find his confidence again, and we’ll see if he can do that against Atlanta.
Falcons vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
Atlanta’s 24-14 victory over Buffalo was less than a month ago, but it feels much longer than that for a Falcons team that has lost three straight. They now must go overseas to take on a Colts team that is coming off its worst performance of the season.
The line movement in this game is going to be important. The Colts opened as -6.5 favorites but are already down a half point to -6 and -5.5 at some of the best betting sites.
I’ll take the Colts to cover -5.5 or -6, but I don’t think I’d lay the -6.5 with the hook. Hopefully it won’t matter as the Colts have a handful of blowout wins under their belt, but it could against a stingy Falcons defense.
Pick: Colts -6 (-110)
