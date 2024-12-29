Falcons vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 17
We're in for a treat on Sunday Night Football when, for the first time in NFL history, two first-round rookie quarterbacks will play against each other in a prime time game.
Not only that but there are huge playoff implications for both teams on the line. With it being such a big game, let's have some fun and place a few player props. I have three locked in that I'm going to break down in this article.
Jayden Daniels OVER 47.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Jayden Daniels to go OVER 47.5 rushing yards is my No. 4 ranked player prop for Week 17:
The Falcons' defense continuously has been torched by mobile quarterbacks in recent years. Their lack of ability to create a significant pass rush leaves quarterbacks with options if they can't find any receivers open. Jayden Daniels is averaging 49.1 rushing yards per game and now with this being a big prime-time game with a lot on the line, he'll be incentivized to take off even more than usual. All he has to do is hit his season average for rushing yards and this bet will be a winner.
Michael Penix Jr. OVER 213.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Michael Penix Jr. threw for 202 yards against the Giants, but he wasn't asked to do much in what was a blowout victory. The running game and the defense did the bulk of the work for the Falcons, but that likely won't be the case on Sunday night. They'll need to turn to Penix to keep pace with the elite Commanders' offense.
With that in mind, Penix will have plenty of chances to toss the rock against a Commanders defense that has ranked 25th in opponent dropback EPA since Week 10. Betting on him to reach at least 214 passing yards isn't too big an ask.
Bijan Robinson Longest Rush OVER 15.5 Yards (-125)
The Falcons will lean on their running game as long as they can, and Bijan Robinson should have a favorable matchup ahead of him. The Commanders have allowed 14 running plays of 20+ yards, which is the fifth-most in the NFL this season.
Don't be surprised if Bijan rips off a long one on Sunday night.
