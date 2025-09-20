Falcons vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. Now, they head to Carolina, set as a favorite against the Panthers, who are still seeking their first win.
You can find out the odds for the game, including my best bet, in my full betting preview. If you're more interested in getting in on some player props, you've come to the right place. Let's take a look at a few of my favorites.
Falcons vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Bryce Young OVER 32.5 Pass Attempts (-120)
- Darnell Mooney Longest Reception OVER 17.5 Yards (-114)
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown (+250)
Bryce Young OVER 32.5 Pass Attempts (-120)
You would probably be surprised to find out that the Carolina Panthers' quarterback, Bryce Young, enters this week as the league leader in pass attempts, racking up 90 pass attempts through his first two games, including 55 pass attempts against the Cardinals last week. If the Falcons get off to an early lead, like the Cardinals did last week, then Young has a great chance to once again go over this number.
Darnell Mooney Longest Reception OVER 17.5 Yards (-114)
Don't forget that Darnell Mooney is the Falcons' deep threat. He had a reception of 18+ yards in 13 different games last season. He's still recovering from an injury to start the season, but now that he and the Falcons get to take on the Panthers' weak defense, he should be able to rack up a couple of deep receptions.
Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown (+250)
Tyler Allgeier continues to be one of the most undervalued touchdown options for the Falcons. He got double-digit carries in each of their first two games, including recording the Falcons' only touchdown in Week 2. As the Falcons' power back, he gets his fair share of short-yardage and red zone touches. I love this bet at +250.
