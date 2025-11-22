Falcons vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
Just a few short weeks ago, this game against the New Orleans Saints looked like it could end up being a blowout win in favor of the Atlanta Falcons. Now, after a few heartbreaking losses and injuries to key players like Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London, the Falcons find themselves as underdogs against their divisional rivals.
In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets for this game.
Falcons vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets
- Bijan Robinson UNDER 82.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Devaughn Vele OVER 2.5 Receptions (+117)
- Taysom Hill Anytime Touchdown (+325)
Bijan Robinson UNDER 82.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Bijan Robinson going under his rushing yards total is my No. 8 player prop for Week 12:
The Saints currently rank in the top 10 in every rush defense category, including allowing just 4.0 yards per carry. With Michael Penix Jr. done for the season with an ACL injury and Drake London sidelined for at least this game, the Saints are going to be able to load the box to make sure they stop the run. That's going to lead to tough sledding for Bijan Robinson, who is the Falcons' final offensive weapon left standing.
Devaughn Vele OVER 2.5 Receptions (+117)
It was reported this week that the Falcons' nickel back, Billy Bowman Jr., hurt his Achilles in practice and will miss this Sunday's game. That leads me to believe we should target the Saints' slot receiver, Devaughn Vele, who will now have a far easier matchup against the Falcons' backup nickel. Vele was targeted three times in the Saints' last game against the Panthers, hauling in one reception for 15 yards.
Taysom Hill Anytime Touchdown (+325)
The Saints have started to lean on Taysom Hill as their main rusher when they get close to the goalline. He has seven carries for 20 yards against the Panthers in their latest game. If they continue to lean on him moving forward, he's going to be a great bet to score a touchdown at +325.
