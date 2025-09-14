Falcons vs. Vikings Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 2
Who doesn’t love betting on some players to find the end zone in a primetime game in the NFL?
The Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons face off on Sunday Night Football, as two of the up-and-coming quarterbacks in the league aim to lead their teams to a win in a game with a pretty close spread.
The Vikings are road favorites in J.J. McCarthy’s second NFL start, and he accounted for three scores (two passing, one rushing) in Week 1.
There are a ton of stars in this game — including Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Aaron Jones and more — that could be candidates to hit pay dirt in this primetime matchup.
So, who should we bet on?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite players to find the end zone on Sunday night.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Falcons vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jordan Mason Anytime TD (-105)
- Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+110)
- Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+330)
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (-105)
Jordan Mason outsnapped Aaron Jones by two in Week 1, but it was the latter that found the end zone (through the air) against the Chicago Bears.
I think that changes in Week 2.
Mason was clearly the preferred option for Kevin O’Connell on the ground, as he carried the ball 15 times for 68 yards. Jones had just eight carries in the win, and he was less effective than Mason, racking up just 23 yards on the ground.
The Falcons didn’t allow a ton of rushing yards in Week 1, but Mason is a value pick for the lead back in this Vikings offense. Plus, he’s bigger than Jones and should get the goal-line work – if there is any – in this matchup.
Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+110)
One of the best receivers in the NFL, Justin Jefferson had no problem adjusting to life with J.J. McCarthy.
After a slow first half, Jefferson found the end zone in the second half, finishing with four catches for 44 yards on seven targets.
It wasn’t a prototypical Jefferson game, but I love this matchup for him on Sunday against a Falcons defense that allowed two touchdowns to Emeka Egbuka and three passing scores overall in Week 1.
Jefferson is a great bet whenever he’s at plus money in this market.
Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+330)
I’m going to put a dart throw out there for this Week 2 matchup after former first-round pick Kyle Pitts had a strong showing in Week 1.
Yes, Pitts has been a disappointment for being a top-five pick, but he did reel in seven of his eight targets for 59 yards in Week 1.
The usage for the young tight end is exciting, and Penix may look his way more often, especially with Drake London dealing with a shoulder injury. Pitts has struggled partially due to a lack of opportunity, but an eight-target Week 1 suggests that he’ll be a fixture in Atlanta’s game plans this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
