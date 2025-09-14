Falcons vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 2
There are a ton of exciting playmakers in action on Sunday night in the Minnesota Vikings-Atlanta Falcons matchup, making it a prop bettor’s paradise.
Justin Jefferson, Drake London, Bijan Robinson and others will look to put up some big numbers as second-year quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. battle in Week 2.
McCarthy totaled three scores in his NFL debut in Week 1 while Penix nearly led the Falcons to an upset win against Tampa Bay.
For this Sunday night matchup, I’m eyeing plays for Robinson, Aaron Jones and more.
Atlanta is set as a home underdog in the odds at the best NFL betting sites, but the beauty of the prop market is that we can bet on either side in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the picks for Sunday Night Football.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Vikings
- Bijan Robinson OVER 3.5 Receptions (-130)
- Michael Penix Jr. OVER 225.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Aaron Jones UNDER 9.5 Rushing Attempts (-122)
Bijan Robinson OVER 3.5 Receptions (-130)
In Week 1, Robinson was heavily involved in the passing game, catching six of his seven targets for 100 yards and a touchdown.
With Drake London a little banged up, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Falcons rely heavily on Robinson to carry the offense both on the ground and through the air on Sunday.
Robinson caught 61 passes a season ago, finishing seven games with four or more catches. I think he’s worth a look in this market after he struggled running the ball with any efficiency in Week 1.
Michael Penix Jr. OVER 225.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Sticking with the passing game, the Falcons threw the ball a ton in Week 1, as Penix completed 27 of his 42 pass attempts for 298 yards.
With the Falcons set as underdogs in this matchup, it wouldn’t be shocking for them to play some of this game from behind – forcing Penix to air the ball out once again.
In Week 1, the Vikings struggled to slow down Caleb Williams early, allowing him to complete his first 10 passes. He finished with 210 passing yards in the game.
Penix has cleared this line in two of his four starts, throwing for exactly 225 yards in one of them. I think he’s worth a look after a near 300-yard day in Week 1.
Aaron Jones UNDER 9.5 Rushing Attempts (-122)
Jones played 50 percent of the Vikings’ snaps in Week 1, just two fewer than Jordan Mason.
However, he saw just eight carries (for 23 yards) compared to Mason’s 15. There’s no doubt that Jones is the preferred back on passing downs – he caught a touchdown in Week 1 – but Mason figures to be the leader on the ground.
That doesn’t bode well for Jones, who already had a few games last season under this number despite having little competition for touches.
I think Jones is still a valuable piece of this offense, but I wouldn't bet on him leading the way on the ground.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuelapp and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.