FanDuel Bill Simmons NFL Draft Parlay Odds Are Offensive
I was sifting through FanDuel’s NFL Draft odds today when I noticed they had a “The Ringer 2025 NFL Draft Specials” section. After clicking into it, I was utterly offended by the odds offered on “Bill's Top 4 Exact Order.”
Ringer founder Bill Simmons, a noted New England Patriots fan, has discussed on his podcast that his perfect scenario for the Patriots is Miami QB Cam Ward being picked first, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders going second and Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter going third.
That would leave the Patriots to draft Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter fourth, which would be a boon for their depleted pass rush.
Simmons asked FanDuel to offer odds on this scenario playing out and they did. The offer is: “Bill's Top 4 Exact Order: 1. Cameron Ward 2. Shedeur Sanders 3. Travis Hunter 4. Abdul Carter.”
The odds? +2200.
That’s absolutely insane.
First, Sanders' odds to go second AT FanDuel are +1600. So right there alone, you almost have the same odds as all four of these scenarios to play out.
When you combine the odds of the other three players being drafted in the position Simmons’ notes, the odds are WAY higher than +2200. They’re not even in the same stratosphere.
Ward’s odds to go first are -20000. Hunter’s odds to go third are +600. Carter’s odds to go fourth are +900. When you parlay those three with Sanders’ +1600 odds, the odds are +119495.
+119495!!!
Yeah, just slightly better than +2200, as you can see.
FanDuel doesn't allow users to parlay draft picks, but if you could, the potential payout is 5331.59% higher than +2200.
I understand this is a novelty offering from FanDuel, but offering +2200 on what amounts to a four-leg parlay with such terrible odds is repugnant. You’re taking advantage of a fanbase that follows Simmons and offering a payout that is not even close to what it should be.
Even if the odds were +10000, that still isn’t even a tenth of what they should be.
I hope no one has bet this line. Not only is it unlikely to occur, which the real odds validate, but it’s also about the worst odds offered on a four-leg parlay out there. Even if you parlay four bets with even money +100 odds, the parlay odds are +8700.
Simmons isn’t actively marketing this offer as a great bet. He just said he asked FanDuel to post them and they did. But he should have noted how terrible those odds are.
After Ward’s long odds to go first, Hunter is the betting favorite to go second at -900, Carter is -480 to go third and LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is the betting favorite to go fourth at -470. If you parlay those four, the payout is -157.
Personally, I don’t think FanDuel should offer this market unless they’re going to give fair odds. And +2200 isn’t even in the realm of fair. As I said, it’s offensive to bettors and my hope is no one has been foolish enough to put money on it.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.