FedEx St. Jude Championship Live Odds After Round 3: Tommy Fleetwood Favored to Capture First PGA Tour Win
Tommy Fleetwood has been seeking his ever elusive first win on the PGA Tour and this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship has presented him with yet another opportunity heading into the final round. The Englishman holds the outright leading ahead of Sunday's action.
Fleetwood's most recent chance to win came at the Travelers Championship, but an implosion in the final few holes opened the door for Keegan Bradley to snag victory from the jaws of defeat. Can he finally overcome his demons and get his first career PGA Tour victory?
Let's take a look at the live odds and then I'll break down my bet ahead of Sunday's final round.
FedEx St. Jude Championship live odds before Round 4
Live odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Tommy Fleetwood +160
- Scottie Scheffler +175
- Justin Rose +450
- J.J. Spaun +1200
- Andrew Novak +1800
- Ben Griffin +5500
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Rickie Fowler +7500
- Chirs Kirk +8000
FedEx St. Jude Championship live prediction
Doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result is the definition if insanity, so think again before you place money on Tommy Fleetwood to finally close out a PGA Tour tournament, despite seeing numerous times that he doesn't have it in him.
The next obvious choice would be Scottie Scheffler, but his approach game hasn't been as sharp as I would want from him to warrant a live bet at +175, gaining just 0.8 strokes with his irons per round.
That leaves me with the golfer whose odds sit at +1200 ahead of the final round, J.J. Spaun. He proved at the U.S. Open that he can beat the best golfers in the world in a big moment, and some of his underlying numbers are extremely promising ahead of tomorrow's round, despite being three strokes back.
He leads the field this week in true strokes gained from tee to green at +3.12 per round, which is 0.59 strokes per round better than any other golfer through the first three days. Being on the wrong side of variance with his putter is the only reason he's not leading this event, but at 12-1, I'm willing to bet on his putter getting hot tomorrow and him making a Sunday charge.
Pick: J.J. Spaun +1200 via FanDuel
