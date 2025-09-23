Fever vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Semifinals Game 2
The Indiana Fever’s improbable playoff run continued on Sunday, as they upset the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals.
Indy’s double-digit win was led by a huge game from All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, and the squad now has won three in a row against formidable teams in the Atlanta Dream and Aces.
MVP A’ja Wilson and the Aces will aim to right the ship on Tuesday night, as they are set as home favorites once again.
Las Vegas was 17-5 at home in the regular season and is 2-1 at Michelob Ultra Arena in the postseason.
Still, the Fever are a tough out, as they battled through several season-ending injuries to reach the semifinals.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Game 2 matchup.
Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever +9.5 (-115)
- Aces -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Fever: +360
- Aces: -470
Total
- 164.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Fever vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Indiana leads 1-0
Fever vs. Aces Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – concussion protocol
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Fever vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Mitchell in the prop market in Game 2:
Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 26.0 points per game in four playoff games in 2025, and she’s knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in three of those contests.
Mitchell was 4-for-6 from deep in Game 1 against the Aces on her way to a 34-point showing.
During the regular season, Mitchell shot 39.4 percent from 3 on 6.4 attempts per game, and her usage has only had to go up with Caitlin Clark out for the season.
Mitchell has attempted at least six 3s in three playoff games in a row, and I expect a similar workload for the All-Star in Game 2.
Fever vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
I bet on Indiana in Game 1, and it ended up winning outright as a massive nine-point underdog.
Now, oddsmakers have pushed the Fever to 9.5-point underdogs in Game 2, and I think they’re still wildly undervalued.
So far in the postseason, Indiana is third in the WNBA in defensive rating and second in net rating (+7.8), outranking the Aces (+3.2).
Even with Caitlin Clark and others out of the lineup, Mitchell has stepped up all season long to show she’s one of the best players in the WNBA, and she did it again in Game 1.
Las Vegas has been elite at home (19-6 overall) in 2025, but asking the Aces to win this game by 10 or more seems like a stretch in a semifinal playoff series. After all, the Aces – even with their lengthy winning streak in the second half of the season – finished the regular season with a net rating of +3.9 (behind the Fever at +4.5), and they’ve covered the spread in just 24 games this season.
The Aces may end up evening the series, but I expect a much closer game than these odds suggest.
Pick: Fever +9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
