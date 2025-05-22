Fever vs. Dream Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, May 22
Four different players – Brittney Griner, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Allisha Gray – scored in double figures on Tuesday night for the Atlanta Dream, as they upset the Indiana Fever to earn their first win of the 2025 season.
Atlanta has played two high-scoring games, combining for 181 points on Tuesday and 184 in its season opener against Washington.
Even with Tuesday’s win, the Dream find themselves as underdogs at home in Thursday’s rematch. Indiana is widely expected to contend for a WNBA title with Caitlin Clark leading the way, and it nearly erased a double-digit deficit in Tuesday’s loss.
Atlanta snuck into the playoffs last season as the No. 8 seed, but after adding Jones and Griner to the roster in the offseason, the Dream are aiming to have a much better regular season in 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction.
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -3.5 (-110)
- Dream +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -166
- Dream: +140
Total
- 172.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Fever record: 1-1
- Dream record: 1-1
Fever vs. Dream Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Sophie Cunningham – day-to-day
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
Fever vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet Targets
Indiana Fever
- Caitlin Clark 10+ Assists (-142)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Clark is a worthwhile prop target on Thursday:
Through two games this season, Clark has 10 and 11 assists and she could end up making a push to average 10 or more dimes per game in 2025.
Indiana added a ton of talent to the roster with Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and eventually Sophie Cunningham (ankle), who has not played in a game yet this season.
This is a great matchup for Clark, as the Dream rank dead last in the W this season in defensive rating and allowed 11 dimes to the star guard on Tuesday.
Clark finished her rookie season averaging 8.4 assists per game, but she averaged 10.0 assists per game from July through the end of regular season (20 games). I expect her to remain in the mix for double-digit dimes just about every night in 2025.
Atlanta Dream
- Brionna Jones OVER Points
Brionna Jones has been awesome in her first two games for the Dream, scoring 16 points against the Mystics and 19 against Indiana on Tuesday.
Since the Dream have so much size in the frontcourt, a lot of teams are going to struggle to guard both Jones and Griner in the post. Through two games, Jones has attempted 25 shots and played over 32 minutes in each game.
She’s worth a look in this market on Thursday.
Fever vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
A terrible third quarter hurt the Fever on Tuesday – they allowed 32 points in the period – but they did outscore the Dream by 10 points in the fourth and nearly pulled off a comeback win.
Even though the Dream were able to get a win on Tuesday, I am far from sold on this team’s defense (dead last in the W in defensive rating) through these first two games.
Atlanta has already given up 184 points, and the Fever are an elite offensive team with Clark, ranking in the top-five in offensive rating last season and so far this season, while posting the No. 4 effective field goal percentage in the W in 2025.
The Fever are also No. 2 in the WNBA in pace, which makes it tough for Atlanta to get the best out of Griner on the defensive end. If Indiana is able to get out and run, Griner’s rim protection isn’t nearly as big of a factor.
This spread has shifted in Atlanta’s favor, but it also gives bettors a chance to get the Fever at a favorable price on the moneyline.
I don’t think Tuesday’s loss shifted my thinking about these two teams, especially since Indiana lost the free throw, rebounding, and turnover battles and still only lost by one.
Pick: Fever Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)
