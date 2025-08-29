Fever vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 29
The Los Angeles Sparks are doing their best to get back into the WNBA Playoff picture, but to do that, they need to string together plenty of wins in the final stretch of the regular season.
They'll try to find some momentum on Friday night when they host the Indiana Fever. The Fever are in a playoff spot at 20-18, but they're going to try to improve their standing with a win against the Sparks.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this WNBA showdown.
Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Fever +2 (-112)
- Sparks -2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever +110
- Sparks -134
Total
- 178 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Fever record: 20-18
- Sparks record: 17-19
Fever vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Chloe Bibby, F - Out
- Caitlin Clark, G - Out
- Sophie Cunningham, G - Out for Season
- Sydney Colson, G - Out for Season
- Aari McDonald, G - Out for Season
Sparks Injury Report
- No Reported Injuries
Fever vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 21.5 Points (+100) via FanDuel
Kelsey Mitchell has been on fire of late, recording at 24+ points in five of the Fever's last seven games. Now, she and the Fever will take on a Sparks team that ranks second last in the WNBA in defensive rating. That's going to set Mitchell up to have another big performance tonight.
Fever vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
The Sparks' 12th-ranked defense is a significant concern tonight. The Fever are the far superior defensive team in this game, which makes me surprised they're set as underdogs in this game.
The Sparks also have an issue hanging on to the ball. They have a turnover rate of 18.9%, which is the third highest in the league. Los Angeles can overcome the lack of defense and number of turnovers against most teams due to its strong shooting, but the Fever can match them in that area, ranking fourth in the league in effective field percentage.
I'll take the points with the Fever.
Pick: Fever +2 (-110) via FanDuel
