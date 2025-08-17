SI

Fever vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 17

The Fever are road favorites against the Sun in Sunday's WNBA action.
Sunday's WNBA action will tip off with an Eastern Conference showdown between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun.

The Fever are reeling with Caitlin Clark still out with an injury and have fallen to 18-16, including going 1-4 in their last five games with losses to the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics. They'll try to get back in the win column with a win against the Sun, who have the worst record in the league at 6-26.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this matinee matchup.

Fever vs. Sun Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Fever -8 (-110)
  • Sun +8 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Fever -370
  • Sun +280

Total

  • 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fever vs. Sun How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, August 16
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
  • Fever record: 18-16
  • Sun record: 6-26

Fever vs. Sun Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

  • Caitlin Clark, G - Out
  • Sydney Colson, G - Out for Season
  • Aari McDonald, G - Out for Season

Sun Injury Report

  • No Reported Injuries

Fever vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet

The Sun have been the worst rebounding team in the WNBA this season, grabbing just 46.5% of available boards, which is 0.9% lower than the next worst rebounding team. To try to take advantage of that, let's back the Fever's best rebounder, Aliyah Boston, to record at least eight boards. She has averaged 8.2 this season.

Fever vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

It's time for the Fever to bounce back with a big win. Yes, they've looked bad recently, but even in their rough stretch, they have a 22-point victory over the Chicago Sky, and the only team worse than the Sky is the Sun. The Sky have a net rating of -14.1 while the Sun have a net rating of -14.9. Meanwhile, the Fever have a net rating of +3.7, despite their recent struggles.

The Fever took down the Sun by a score of 85-77 back on July 15, and I expect a similar result in this one.

Pick: Fever -8 (-110) via FanDuel

