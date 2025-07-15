Fever vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 15
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are rolling right now, picking up back-to-back blowout wins to move over .500 heading into a date with the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
This game will be played at TD Garden in Boston, a place where the Sun also played a home game in the 2024 campaign.
It’s been a rough season for the Sun, as they lost all five starters from last year’s team in the offseason and only have three wins to their name in the 2025 campaign. Plus, the team’s best player – guard Marina Mabrey – remains out of the lineup with a knee injury.
As a result, Connecticut is a massive underdog against a Fever team that is looking to make a push up the standings now that Clark is back from a groin issue. Indiana is just 11-10 this season, but it has the third-best net rating in the league.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Fever vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Fever -15.5 (-110)
- Sun +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -1650
- Sun: +950
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Fever record: 11-10
- Sun record: 3-18
Fever vs. Sun Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Sun Injury Report
- Marina Mabrey – out
Fever vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark OVER 8.5 Assists (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Clark is worth a look in the prop market on Tuesday:
Despite missing time with multiple injuries this season, Clark has still been extremely effective as a passer for the Fever, averaging 9.0 assists per game.
Clark has cleared 8.5 dimes in nine of her 12 appearances in the 2025 season – although she did fail to pick up nine dimes in her lone matchup with the Sun, finishing with just six in that game.
Still, I’m buying the All-Star guard against a Sun defense that is dead last in the league in points allowed per game and defensive rating and 12th in opponent assists per game (21.4).
Clark has picked up nine and 13 assists in her last two games, and she should carve up a Sun defense that has provided virtually zero resistance all season long. The Fever are also humming on offense over their last two games, scoring 102 and 99 points in back-to-back wins.
Fever vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
This is a pretty straightforward bet on Tuesday, as the Fever are clearly the better team than the three-win Sun.
Connecticut has suffered a plethora of double-digit losses in 2025, including a 17-point blowout loss in Indiana back on June 17.
This isn’t a true home game for the Sun, and they’ve struggled against the spread despite constantly being set as double-digit underdogs this season, going 10-11. With Marina Mabrey still out, Connecticut doesn't have the offensive firepower to keep up with a healthy Fever team that has hung 201 points on its opponents over the last two games.
Indiana ranks third in net rating, third in offensive rating, and seventh in defensive rating this season. Connecticut is dead last in all of those categories – and more – in the 2025 campaign.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Fever to pick up a win ahead of the All-Star break.
Pick: Fever -15.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.