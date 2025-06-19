Fever vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
Since Caitlin Clark returned to the lineup, the Indiana Fever are 2-0 with wins over the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, and they’re heavily favored on Thursday against the Golden State Valkyries.
The Valkyries are an impressive 5-6 so far in the 2025 season, but they’re facing an uphill battle with several key players – Temi Fágbénlé, Julie Vanloo, Justė Jocytė, Cecilia Zandalasini, Janelle Salaün and Iliana Rupert – away from the team for EuroBasket.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Valkyries as massive underdogs at home on Thursday night.
Golden State is 7-4 against the spread this season, but is tonight a time to fade the WNBA’s newest team?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Thursday.
Fever vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -11 (-110)
- Valkyries +11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -675
- Valkyries: +490
Total
- 162 (Over -108/Under -112)
Fever vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Fever record: 6-5
- Valkyries record: 5-6
Fever vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- DeWanna Bonner – out
Valkyries Injury Report
- Temi Fágbénlé – out (EuroBasket)
- Julie Vanloo – out (EuroBasket)
- Justė Jocytė – out (EuroBasket)
- Cecilia Zandalasini – out (EuroBasket)
- Janelle Salaün – out (EuroBasket)
- Iliana Rupert – out (EuroBasket)
Fever vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
At plus money, I think this prop is worth a shot for Clark, who is shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc this season, averaging 3.7 made 3s on 9.2 attempts per game.
The reigning Rookie of the Year has made four or more shots from beyond the arc in four of her six games this season, and she has attempted 20 3-pointers in two games since returning to action from a quad injury.
The Valkyries rank just 10th in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game this season.
Fever vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Fever are a great bet on the road tonight:
This is a huge number to lay with the Fever, especially since Golden State is 7-4 against the spread this season, but this isn’t the Valkyries team that we’ve seen for much of the season.
Four of Golden State’s top seven players in minutes per game are not with the team and participating in EuroBasket. Temi Fágbénlé, Julie Vanloo, Justė Jocytė, Cecilia Zandalasini, Janelle Salaün and Iliana Rupert are all away from the team.
Salaun and Fagbenle are two of the team’s top four scorers, so it’s going to be tough for the Valkyries to replace them, especially since they’re one of the worst offenses in the league already this season.
Golden State ranks 11th in offensive rating, 13th in 3-point percentage and 10th in effective field goal percentage so far in 2025. That’s going to be a massive issue against Clark and the Fever, who have one of the best attacks in the W.
This season, even with Clark missing time with an injury, the Fever are fourth in the league in offensive rating and points per game. They’ve won by 14 and 17 points in Clark’s two games back in action, ending the Liberty’s perfect start to the 2025 campaign in the process.
Even though the Valkyries have been great against the spread, I’m not sure they’ll be able to keep up in this matchup with so many key rotation players not with the team.
Pick: Fever -11 (-110 at DraftKings)
