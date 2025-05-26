Fever's WNBA Championship Odds Take Minor Hit Following Caitlin Clark Injury Update
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left quad strain, the team announced.
This is a major blow for the Fever, as Clark is already one of the best players in the W and is the current favorite to win the league's MVP award (+125 at DraftKings Sportsbook).
Following the announcement of Clark's injury, oddsmakers shifted Indiana's odds to win the WNBA Finals this season. After sitting in the No. 2 spot -- behind only the defending champion New York Liberty -- the Fever have slipped from +300 to +360 in the latest odds.
They are now third in the market and remain one of four teams with shorter than 5/1 odds to win it all this season.
WNBA Championship Odds for 2025 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Liberty: +190
- Minnesota Lynx: +340
- Indiana Fever: +360
- Las Vegas Aces: +425
- Seattle Storm: +1800
- Phoenix Mercury: +2000
- Atlanta Dream: +4500
- Los Angeles Sparks: +7500
- Washington Mystics: +10000
- Dallas Wings: +12000
- Chicago Sky: +20000
- Connecticut Sun: +40000
- Golden State Valkyries: +50000
Clark is off to a great start in the 2025 campaign, so hopefully she'll be able to return to action sooner rather than later. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from 3.
Indiana is just 2-2 in the 2025 season and currently holds the No. 7 seed in the standings.
With Clark out for the next few weeks, the Fever will likely lean heavily on guard Kelsey Mitchell to carry the load on offense. It's also possible that offseason acquisition Sophie Cunningham will move into the starting lineup to replace Clark.
The Fever finished as the No. 6 seed in the WNBA last season, but they did not make it past the first round of the playoffs.
