First Big Super Bowl Bet Placed for Eagles vs Chiefs Favors Underdogs
We're less than 24 hours away from the conclusion of Championship Sunday and we've already seen some big bets come in on Super Bowl 59.
One of the biggest we've seen reported so far is a $50,000 bet that's been placed on the Eagles at +115 at Rampart Casino. The bet would yield a profit of $57,500 if the Eagles are able to upset the Chiefs and avenge their Super Bowl 57 loss.
The Eagles closed as 1.5-point favorites when these two teams faced off in the big game a few years ago, but if the lack of movement on the spread is any indication, the Chiefs will likely close as short favorites in the rematch after getting past both the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs.
The Eagles were listed as underdogs three times this season, winning the game in each instance. Oddsmakers had them set as short underdogs to the Saints, Bengals, and Ravens and the Eagles won each matchup out.
The stakes are much higher in this one and the Eagles will have to exorcise their demons if they want to get past the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
