Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
East Carolina ushered in the Blake Harrell era in style, as the Pirates blew out Temple in his first game as interim head coach two weeks ago, 56-34.
The Pirates come out of a BYE week in hopes of finishing the season strong and making a bowl game, and a win at home against a struggling Florida Atlantic team is a must in order to stay on track. ECU is more than a touchdown favorite at home, can the team cover as favorites?
Here’s our betting preview.
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida Atlantic: +7.5 (-115)
- East Carolina: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Florida Atlantic: +215
- East Carolina: -265
Total: 57.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 7th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Florida Atlantic Record: 2-6
- East Carolina Record: 4-4
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Key Players to Watch
Florida Atlantic
Cam Fancher: Fancher and the Owls offense couldn’t keep up with South Florida last Friday, and while the FAU quarterback passed for 306 yards, he took seven sacks in the process. Overall, Fancher has been more of a run-first quarterback on the season, rushing for 367 yards. He is completing less than 60% of his passes with a six-to-six touchdown-to-interception ratio.
East Carolina
Katin Houser: Houser and former starter Jake Garcia have both been plagued by turnovers this season, but the Michigan State transfer had the offense humming in Week 9, passing for 269 yards with five touchdowns (but still threw two interceptions). With a BYE to prepare, can ECU find answers against FAU’s defense that has allowed 38 or more in three straight games?
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Prediction and Pick
These are two teams trending in opposite directions as Florida Atlantic cannot keep up with legitimate offenses, which East Carolina has shown it has this season.
The Pirates rank 72nd in yards per play and are averaging north of 30 points per game on the season, but turnovers have ruined its season to date, tied for the most in the country.
Against Florida Atlantic, I expect ECU to enjoy quite a bit of success both through the air and on the ground. The Owls are bottom 10 in the country in sacks while also bottom 15 nationally in yards per carry allowed.
Meanwhile, ECU should put FAU in obvious passing situations with its elite defensive line. The Pirates are seventh in the country in defensive line yards and are consistently making plays in the backfield, 13th in tackles for loss.
If the game falls on Fancher’s arm, it’s going to go poorly for FAU. The team is 102nd in EPA/Pass.
While there may be big plays from both sides, I like ECU to continue to realize some of its upside out of a BYE week and cover the spread.
PICK: East Carolina -7.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.